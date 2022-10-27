Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Cook Political Report downgrades Kim’s chances in NJ-3
The Cook Political Report, one of the country’s preeminent election forecasters, shifted New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district from Likely Democratic to Lean Democratic this morning, indicating that Republican Bob Healey has a fighting chance of beating Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown). Kim was first elected in 2018, defeating Rep....
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Secretary of State Warns Voters About Misinformation Texts
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, who serves as the state’s chief election official, is warning the public tonight about text messages containing election misinformation being sent to some New Jersey voters. The messages, which appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures, provide inaccurate...
New Jersey Globe
Andy Kim and Bob Healey debate for NJ-3 seat at 9 PM
The New Jersey Globe 3rd District Congressional Debate between the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Andy Kim, and Republican challenger Bob Healey is coming up at 9 PM tonight. The debate will be moderated by David Wildstein, the editor of the New Jersey Globe. A livestream of the debate will be available...
New Jersey Globe
The O’Toole Chronicles: One Week to Go
Well it is that time of year again. We are one week from elections in New Jersey and 12 congressional seats are up, along with county and municipal races. While most are not hotly contested, some could have national significance; there is a distinct air of despair and heightened sensitivities from some of our elected officials. Compounding this delight, is the hard truth that eleven members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and a few Atlantic County commissioners) are running in new districts for the first time and are tasked with quickly developing relationships with new local officials and potential constituents. All of this accompanies the drama of nationalized elections that effect down ballot contests.
New Jersey Globe
Alfaro Post leaving Murphy staff to join PSEG
Alyana Alfaro Post is leaving her position as press secretary to Gov. Phil Murphy to take leadership post at PSEG, one of New Jersey’s top providers of gas and electric utilities. A former reporter for Observer New Jersey, Alfaro Post joined the Murphy administration in January 2018 as deputy...
The Jewish Press
Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race
A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
New Jersey Globe
Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
New Jersey Globe
Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person
In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
New Jersey Globe
Nelson joining top litigation firm now known as Spiro, Harrison & Nelson
Brian M. Nelson , a top New Jersey lawyer with political juice, is leaving Archer & Greiner to become a named partner at Spiro Harrison, which will now be known as Spiro, Harrison & Nelson. “Nelson is one of the state’s preeminent redevelopment attorneys representing both public and private clients...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
New Jersey Globe
The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey
Good morning, New Jersey. The fourth day of early voting for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began on Saturday. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. Those hours will remain through Saturday, November 5. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia
President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day. The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday. The Hill reported last week that Fetterman and Shapiro were […]
wabe.org
Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey has the worst rated business tax climate in nation
A new report that ranks business tax climates across the country puts New Jersey at the bottom of the list for having the worst business tax climate of any state in America. Janelle Fritts, a policy tax analyst for the Tax Foundation and co-author of the 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, said all of the states that do poorly in the ranking “are states that have very complex tax codes and states that have very high rates, and New Jersey, of course, has both of those in almost every tax category.”
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
