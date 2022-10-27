Read full article on original website
Related
Howard impresses for Wildcats - Big 12 Week 9 Roundup.
There were multiple standout performances across the conference, but Will Howard gave the Wildcats hope of a conference championship.
Soccer pairings for Kansas high school state tournaments in Topeka, Wichita, De Soto
Here are the Tuesday quarterfinal pairings and semifinals/finals schedules for the Kansas boys high school state soccer tournaments.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses injury to Casey Thompson, provides early status for QB coming out of Week 9
Mickey Joseph provided an update on Casey Thompson after the game on Saturday. Nebraska lost QB Casey Thompson to injury in the first half before falling to No. 17 Illinois 26-9. Thompson was met with a solid Illini pass rush as he was dropping back to pass in the 2nd...
LJWORLD
Former Kansas basketball forward Gethro Muscadin dies at age 22
Social media posts from people close to him on Tuesday morning pointed toward a sad ending for former Kansas forward Gethro Muscadin, who spent one season with the Jayhawks. Later Tuesday morning, the official New Mexico Lobos basketball Twitter account confirmed that Muscadin had died, writing, “The Lobo community is saddened by the passing of former New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”
Comments / 0