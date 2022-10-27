Social media posts from people close to him on Tuesday morning pointed toward a sad ending for former Kansas forward Gethro Muscadin, who spent one season with the Jayhawks. Later Tuesday morning, the official New Mexico Lobos basketball Twitter account confirmed that Muscadin had died, writing, “The Lobo community is saddened by the passing of former New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO