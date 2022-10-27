Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
Arrest made in connection with several robberies
The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened at Mr. J’s Bagels nearly a year ago. Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg faces several charges, including robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Lieutenant Todd Miller reports the 28-year-old Shull is accused of breaking...
Farmville homicide suspect arrested after shooting, killing 25-year-old
A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting homicide of a 25-year-old in the town of Farmville is now in custody, according to the Farmville Police Department.
Farmville police asking for help finding homicide suspect
Around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officers responded to the 800 block of Early Street for a report of shots fired inside a home. When they got there, they found Dubose, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Search underway for runaway teen from Verona area
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, is 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
NBC12
Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville. Dubose was found shot...
wsvaonline.com
58-felony arrests in 3-day task force operation
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its Tenth Annual Operation Valley Venue last week. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday to Friday and included Page and Shenandoah Counties. The sting resulted in 58 felony arrests as well as the seizure of 237 grams of methamphetamine,...
Police: Culpeper shoplifters steal speakers, Pac-Man arcade machine from Walmart
Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29
A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist. The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington. The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when...
Woman killed on I-95 was a designated driver who 'loved life'
Claire Elizabeth Wenzel, 26, of Montpelier was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC 29 News
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Augusta Free Press
Montpelier woman dead in seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County
A Montpelier woman died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 84-mile marker in Henrico County at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. According to Virginia State Police, troopers at the scene found seven cars involved in a chain reaction-style crash. The first crash occurred when a 2013...
rewind1051.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
