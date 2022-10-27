AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.

