Albemarle County, VA

rewind1051.com

Arrest made in connection with several robberies

The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened at Mr. J’s Bagels nearly a year ago. Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg faces several charges, including robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Lieutenant Todd Miller reports the 28-year-old Shull is accused of breaking...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Search underway for runaway teen from Verona area

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, is 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville. Dubose was found shot...
FARMVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

58-felony arrests in 3-day task force operation

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its Tenth Annual Operation Valley Venue last week. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday to Friday and included Page and Shenandoah Counties. The sting resulted in 58 felony arrests as well as the seizure of 237 grams of methamphetamine,...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Shopping cart killer due in court today

Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WHSV

Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

