Trainwreck so mad with one ‘out of touch’ thing about Dota 2’s TI11 he’s threatening to commit a cardinal League sin
The International 11 spawned a lot of talking points among Dota 2 fans—from production issues that marred the event, to the viewership numbers it drew on Twitch and even its prize-pool. But, one of the most universally agreed upon ones was what many deemed to be a lackluster all-stars...
Apex Legends’ season 15 smashes concerns, launches with positive reviews from the community
The vibes weren’t overwhelmingly positive in the Apex Legends community following the release of the season 15 patch notes, to say the least. Many pros and top content creators were very vocal about their displeasure that there would be no changes to the game’s ranked system, which they felt had made the game stale and bloated the upper ranks. More casual players didn’t love the fact that there were absolutely no legend changes, in addition to having yet another season with no new weapon.
Riot is adding a new secret weapon to Zac’s arsenal in League of Legends
Zac is a League of Legends tank jungler who always finds his way into the meta largely because he can easily punish enemy mistakes, especially mispositioning. Although Zac loves punishing mispositioned AD carries and their supports by jumping at them and using his Stretching Strikes to root them, Zac would find himself in a pickle when there was only one target. But Riot Games is looking to fix that now.
How to play AP Kai’Sa in League of Legends
Kai’Sa, the Daughter of the Void, is an unconventional AD carry that can represent both the traditional front-to-back hyperscaling AD carry and an elusive assassin that can obliterate your backline in just several seconds. Released in 2018, Kai’Sa’s kit revolves around stacking raw attack damage, attack speed, and ability...
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
Lead by example: FNS wins 1-vs-5 post-plant while streaming with potential future VALORANT teammate
With the VALORANT offseason still ongoing ahead of the 2023 VCT season and the new partnership era, fans are still eagerly waiting for the pieces to officially fall into place. In North America, teams like Sentinels, C9, and 100T are fully locked in, but both NRG and Evil Geniuses are taking their time.
Best Swain mid build in League of Legends
Swain’s recent rework saw him full embrace the identity of a drain tank, able to infinitely extend the duration of his ultimate and leaning all the way into the champion’s fantasy. It’s a playstyle that forces you to get up close and personal to the action to get the most out of the Noxian Grand General’s kit.
9 champions at Worlds 2022 still have a 100 percent win rate
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There’s only one series left before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ends and we...
Is Toast serious about making a VALORANT team? The success of influencer-made teams suggests he should be
It appears that tier-one partnered teams and potential tier-two Challengers teams aren’t the only ones interested in the wealth of pro VALORANT talent currently available before VCT 2023. One of Twitch’s most popular streaming stars, DisguisedToast, has said that he’s “thinking of starting a team” from the “best available...
‘Dota is dead in NA’: ppd backs reports that Evil Geniuses will swap rosters and regions for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Reports about Evil Geniuses dropping its entire roster and moving out of North America have been circulating since The International 2022 ended, and now it appears another source is confirming the move. Peter “ppd” Dager is a former professional Dota 2 player who won TI5 with EG and served as...
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2
Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
Frozen and xertioN propel MOUZ past Outsiders in stunning opening match at IEM Rio Major
MOUZ have struck first in the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, dominating one of the game’s top CIS teams in Outsiders today via a double-digit best-of-one victory on Inferno. MOUZ started off the map hot on the CT-side, taking a 9-6 lead before switching sides. But...
ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner
A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.
Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider
Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro
As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
