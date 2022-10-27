Read full article on original website
Broken Moon’s zip rails aim to ‘soften’ one of the Apex Legends community’s biggest concerns
The Apex Legends developers at Respawn have been very consistent when talking about their new map, Broken Moon, and the new zip rail system embedded within it. The team wanted to shake up the normal flow of Apex matches, whether that be pouring a bit of cold water on one huge centralized hot drop spot or having a lot of teams landing on the edge of the map and routinely moving toward the middle along familiar routes.
Apex Legends’ season 15 smashes concerns, launches with positive reviews from the community
The vibes weren’t overwhelmingly positive in the Apex Legends community following the release of the season 15 patch notes, to say the least. Many pros and top content creators were very vocal about their displeasure that there would be no changes to the game’s ranked system, which they felt had made the game stale and bloated the upper ranks. More casual players didn’t love the fact that there were absolutely no legend changes, in addition to having yet another season with no new weapon.
Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
Respawn confirms Apex Legends’ first Sticker set will not be in loot boxes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has shared that the first set of Stickers, season 15’s new cosmetic, will not be available in the general loot pool. The developer shared the information near the start of its blog post on season 15’s patch notes earlier today. The description under the Stickers header reveals, in part, that 20 new epic-rarity stickers will be available as part of Sticker Pack Series 001. This bundle will only be available in the in-game Store between Nov. 1, when the season starts, and Nov. 22. It will “not be available in the general loot pool,” according to Respawn. All players will receive the Shattered and Deathbox stickers for free simply for playing the game during Eclipse.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are already appearing in the wild as launch day approaches
It seems leaks are finally starting to drop as November approaches, which is the month of release of the highly anticipated next mainline game entry to the Pokémon series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One rumored leak that has emerged online came from Centro LEAKS on Twitter, who showed...
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
Riot is adding a new secret weapon to Zac’s arsenal in League of Legends
Zac is a League of Legends tank jungler who always finds his way into the meta largely because he can easily punish enemy mistakes, especially mispositioning. Although Zac loves punishing mispositioned AD carries and their supports by jumping at them and using his Stretching Strikes to root them, Zac would find himself in a pickle when there was only one target. But Riot Games is looking to fix that now.
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
Mei is the third hero to be disabled in Overwatch 2 for bug fixes
Mei has been temporarily removed from Overwatch 2 to fix a bug involving her Ice Wall ability. In a tweet published by the official Blizzard Entertainment customer service Twitter account today, the developer shared that the bug allows players to “reach unintended locations” when using Mei’s Ice Wall. The team is working on a fix and plans to add Mei back to the playable roster during the next patch, which is scheduled for Nov. 15. At time of writing, Mei is unavailable in all modes, including Quick Play and Competitive, and she can’t be viewed in the Hero Gallery.
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
When does Dwarf Fortress release on Steam?
Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.
MTG’s Draconic Destiny can turn anything into a firebreathing threat in The Brothers’ War
Spoiler season for Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, The Brothers’ War, is rolling into its second week with more old-school Dominaria-flavored cards ready to enter the fray. The upcoming set is centered around the classic confrontation between Urza and Mishra, and provides a glimpse at what MTG‘s home plane was like during this pivotal time in history.
Is Toast serious about making a VALORANT team? The success of influencer-made teams suggests he should be
It appears that tier-one partnered teams and potential tier-two Challengers teams aren’t the only ones interested in the wealth of pro VALORANT talent currently available before VCT 2023. One of Twitch’s most popular streaming stars, DisguisedToast, has said that he’s “thinking of starting a team” from the “best available...
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2 and why is she missing?
It seems that one of Overwatch 2’s themes is removing heroes temporarily to identify and fix gameplay bugs. Shortly after the game’s launch in early October, both Bastion and Torbjörn were removed to fix bugs involving their abilities. While the development team at Blizzard Entertainment left Torbjörn available in Quick Play, Bastion was removed from all modes as well as the Hero Gallery for the duration of his maintenance. Both heroes returned to the live game 15 days after their removal.
The 7 most urgent issues Modern Warfare 2 needs fixed in its first big post-launch update
Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been a commercial success, albeit unceremonious due to a myriad of problems plaguing the new Call of Duty title. Infinity Ward has been eerily silent on a number of glaring issues in MW2 at launch. Thus, many fans can only hope that the team is heads down working hard on a large update that will fix some pretty brutal problems that the game is facing after launch.
How to get the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the fact that it’s constantly bringing in characters and cosmetics from different brands. Rick and Morty recently got two new skins during the Fortnitemares event and now Pickle Rick has been found in the game’s files. According to iFireMonkey, players will be able to earn the back bling by completing specific quests.
Report: Embracer shuts down studio that worked closely with games like Fable
Embracer has shut down Onoma, a studio previously known as Square Enix Montreal, according to information obtained by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. This may affect several games that the studio was working on and has reportedly already canceled an unannounced game in development. This move comes just a few months...
