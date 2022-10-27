ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Arlington Public Schools seeking input on calendar proposals

Members of the community have until Nov. 8 to weigh in on three options for the 2023-24 Arlington Public Schools calendar. The survey is available at www.apsva.us, and lays out a trio of scenarios which each contain either 179 or 180 instructional days but which vary in a number of key respects.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington won't need elementary-school redistricting this fall

Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned. “There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington GOP prepping for Election Night watch party

The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its Election Night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill, 2424 Wilson Blvd. The GOP committee will be hosting the event in support of Karina Lipsman, who is seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th). Republicans did not field candidates for Arlington’s County Board or School Board races.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax superintendent tackles questions from youth at McLean appearance

Salad bars? Grading policies? Snow days? Solar power at schools? Electric buses?. Students asked Fairfax County Public Schools leaders about those things and more during an Oct. 19 discussion at the McLean Community Center. The McLean Citizens Association’s Education & Youth Committee hosted the forum, featuring Superintendent Michelle Reid, School...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension

It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Christmas basket program returns

The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2022 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed in. Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. All applications need to be turned in by Nov. 11 to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: What are Gen Z’s dreams for the future?

I have weighed in on a lot of issues over the years. As I approach my 75th birthday, I wonder whether my opinion really matters anymore?. On one hand, the insurance commercial – “I know a thing or two, because I’ve seen a thing or two” – causes me to draw on experience when sharing my opinion. On the other hand, I probably won’t be around to see the results of many of the decisions politicians make during what remains of my lifetime. Maybe we should ask those who will be around what their dreams are?
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

No tricks, just treats, at Vienna Halloween Parade

The 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Oct. 26 continued the town’s tradition of family fun and let participants show off their skills and creativity. Thousands of onlookers of all ages packed the sidewalks and curb areas along Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S. Hundreds of local residents also marched in their costumes, which included everything from inflatable dinosaurs and superheroes to cartoon characters and cultural nods to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Local teams, runners win district cross country meets

Four teams and two individual runners from the Sun Gazette coverage areas finished first in the Concorde and Liberty district cross country championship meets, all held Oct. 27 on the Burke Lake Park course. The Oakton Cougars swept the Concorde meets, the girls winning with 30 points and led by...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

First-place Langley, Madison win big in football

With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while the Madison Warhawks clinched at least a share of the championship in the high-school football team’s respective districts. In those two road games, Langley (6-3, 4-1) routed the Herndon Hornets,...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School cross country teams finish first, third

Led by individual winner Charlie Ortmans and four other runners finishing in the top 12, the Potomac School Panthers won the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championship for the first time since 2007. The Panthers finished first in the high-school meet at Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, Md....
POTOMAC, VA

