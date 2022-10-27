Read full article on original website
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Julie Powell, Food Writer Behind ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49
Julie Powell, the cookbook author and food writer whose blog posts about cooking Julia Child’s recipes spawned a 2009 film starring Amy Adams and Meryl Streep, has died. She was 49. According to The New York Times, Powell died on October 26 from cardiac arrest at her home in Olivebridge, New York. Powell came to prominence in 2002 when she started the Julie/Julia Project, a blog hosted on Salon.com chronicling her attempts to make all 524 recipes in Child’s influential cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” over one year. In addition to focusing on her struggles to find the correct ingredients...
