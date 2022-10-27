ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooldridge, MO

kwos.com

JCMO house fire

Firefighters say a Jefferson City house fire started as an electrical fire. Crews were called to the home in the 1800 – block Mississippi Street around 9:30 Monday morning. There was heavy smoke coming from the house. The Red Cross is helping the person who lived there.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Will JeffTran bus fees go up?

The cost of a Jefferson City bus ride may be going up. City officials are proposing to hike the one trip adult ride from $1 to a $1.50. There will be a public hearing November 9th to discuss across the board fare hikes. There’s also an online survey available.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

The clock is ticking on Capitol Avenue

Have you toyed with the idea of maybe buying one of the historic homes on Jefferson City’s Capitol Avenue and restoring it to its former glory? You have until the end of November to make your move. Councilman Scott Spencer has watched the process. Interested developers will have to come with escrow money that runs anywhere from $5000 to $11,000 depending on the property …
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Nonprofit hopes to raise thousands for free services for mid-Missouri foster and adoptive children/families

Organizers of Tuesday’s Jefferson City fundraiser for the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) say Missouri has lost almost 300 foster homes since the COVID pandemic began. CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz says Tuesday night’s gala will help the organization offer free services and programs to foster, adoptive...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

