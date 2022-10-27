Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never...
News Channel Nebraska
Weapons violation leads to two arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested in Lincoln for a reported weapons violation. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to an address near 16th and W B St. on Oct. 28 at 5:24 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. Officers said the caller...
Police identify man shot by officer in Minne Lusa Halloween crowd incident
Omaha Police have identified the man shot by an officer after he drove into a crowd during the Minne Lusa Halloween celebration on Monday.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
KETV.com
Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
North Platte Telegraph
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
WOWT
Douglas County burn ban temporarily lifted, to restart Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County burn ban is briefly lifted due to mild weather. According to the Ponca Hills Fire Chief, the Douglas County burn ban was lifted on Sunday and Monday, but only due to the mild weather and Halloween events. The ban will go back into...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Council Bluffs man for drugs, firearm charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drugs and firearms charges last Friday. In March 2021, Council Bluffs police pulled over Theodore Snow, 39. Officers say they found meth and shotgun shells in Snow’s car along with...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha shooting send one to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
kmaland.com
Weekend Mills County wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 56000 block of 221st Street late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2016 Kia driven by 30-year-old Shea Downing of Pacific Junction was northbound in the right hand lane when it lost control while rounding a left hand curve. The vehicle then exited the east side of the highway, where it struck three mailboxes and posts, two Century Link internet boxes and one plastic yard box off of the roadway. Downing's vehicle came to a stop facing west in the east ditch.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
KETV.com
Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning
OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
Comments / 0