Douglas County, NE

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weapons violation leads to two arrests in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested in Lincoln for a reported weapons violation. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to an address near 16th and W B St. on Oct. 28 at 5:24 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. Officers said the caller...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary

A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha shooting send one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail

OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
CHICAGO, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Weekend Mills County wreck injures 1

(Glenwood) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 56000 block of 221st Street late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2016 Kia driven by 30-year-old Shea Downing of Pacific Junction was northbound in the right hand lane when it lost control while rounding a left hand curve. The vehicle then exited the east side of the highway, where it struck three mailboxes and posts, two Century Link internet boxes and one plastic yard box off of the roadway. Downing's vehicle came to a stop facing west in the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

2 arrested in Red Oak following search

(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
OMAHA, NE

