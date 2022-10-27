ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

maritime-executive.com

Port Of Morgan City Receives $10 Million PIDP Grant for Dock Expansion

PORT OF MORGAN CITY, LA – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $703 million to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and additional Congressional appropriations, will benefit coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports, helping improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions, and new workforce opportunities.
MORGAN CITY, LA
maritime-executive.com

Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested

In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
maritime-executive.com

Dominion Settles on Performance Issues That Threatened Wind Farm

Dominion Energy has reached a settlement agreement regarding the performance guarantees established by Virginia regulators that had threatened to derail the development of the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, one of the first large commercial wind farms for the United States. The company reports that if approved by the regulators the settlement resolves its appeal to the state with a shared financial responsibility and increased regulatory oversight of the operations. The company has also continued to take further steps to de-risk the project while reaching the agreement.
VIRGINIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Trawler Sinks After Colliding With an MSC Boxship Off Virginia

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard and two good samaritan vessels rescued 13 people from a fishing vessel after it collided with a boxship about 60 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Virginia. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday call at about 0200 from the 115-foot trawler Tremont, stating...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
maritime-executive.com

Report: The Corporate Owners Behind Illegal Fishing

With illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing gaining prominence as an ocean emergency of our times, there is very little information about the real owners of the foreign distant vessels used in the pillage of the fisheries resources. The owners of the IUU vessels are shrouded in a shady web of financial secrecy and complex corporate structures surrounding the vessels.
maritime-executive.com

First Gulf of Mexico Areas for Offshore Wind Energy Projects Finalized

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized the details of the first two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico. The move comes just weeks after the Biden Administration set the December date for the first lease auction off the California coast and is in keeping with the administration’s timeline for the deployment of 30 GW offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
LOUISIANA STATE

