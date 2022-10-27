Dominion Energy has reached a settlement agreement regarding the performance guarantees established by Virginia regulators that had threatened to derail the development of the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, one of the first large commercial wind farms for the United States. The company reports that if approved by the regulators the settlement resolves its appeal to the state with a shared financial responsibility and increased regulatory oversight of the operations. The company has also continued to take further steps to de-risk the project while reaching the agreement.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO