maritime-executive.com
Port Of Morgan City Receives $10 Million PIDP Grant for Dock Expansion
PORT OF MORGAN CITY, LA – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $703 million to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and additional Congressional appropriations, will benefit coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports, helping improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions, and new workforce opportunities.
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific
maritime-executive.com
Dominion Settles on Performance Issues That Threatened Wind Farm
Dominion Energy has reached a settlement agreement regarding the performance guarantees established by Virginia regulators that had threatened to derail the development of the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, one of the first large commercial wind farms for the United States. The company reports that if approved by the regulators the settlement resolves its appeal to the state with a shared financial responsibility and increased regulatory oversight of the operations. The company has also continued to take further steps to de-risk the project while reaching the agreement.
maritime-executive.com
Trawler Sinks After Colliding With an MSC Boxship Off Virginia
On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard and two good samaritan vessels rescued 13 people from a fishing vessel after it collided with a boxship about 60 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Virginia. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday call at about 0200 from the 115-foot trawler Tremont, stating...
maritime-executive.com
Report: The Corporate Owners Behind Illegal Fishing
With illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing gaining prominence as an ocean emergency of our times, there is very little information about the real owners of the foreign distant vessels used in the pillage of the fisheries resources. The owners of the IUU vessels are shrouded in a shady web of financial secrecy and complex corporate structures surrounding the vessels.
The 5 States With the Biggest Proposed Tax Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
Races are heating up ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. Not only is there a contentious fight for the balance of the federal House of Representatives and Senate at stake, but there are a...
maritime-executive.com
First Gulf of Mexico Areas for Offshore Wind Energy Projects Finalized
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized the details of the first two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico. The move comes just weeks after the Biden Administration set the December date for the first lease auction off the California coast and is in keeping with the administration’s timeline for the deployment of 30 GW offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
Fact check: Connecticut ballot initiative removes antiquated hot wax rule, won't reduce security
A Connecticut ballot initiative would allow for early voting, but it would not remove requirements of sealing some ballots, as a viral post claims.
Fetterman praised Oregon for decriminalizing small amounts of hard drugs like meth and heroin in 2020
John Fetterman praised Oregon in 2020 after voters approved a measure to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine and ecstasy.
