Joel Embiid: We're not playing good defense, and that's a recipe for disaster

Justin Grasso: Joel Embiid says he challenges the #Sixers defensively moving forward. “Our offense is going to be fine as long as we get stops. We’re not getting stops, we’re not playing good defense, and that’s a recipe for disaster. We need to be better on that end.”

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Joel Embiid on media day: “I want us to be the best defensive team in the league.”

But now the Sixers have the 26th ranked defensive rating.

So on The Ringer, @Michael Pina wrote about what’s wrong: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/27… – 3:42 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

“I hope a little kid, 10 years from now, says, ‘Oh, man, I watched that game and I (saw) three players from Cameroon and I felt like, man, I can do that, too.’”

On Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko creating history together last night:

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Just finished up Raptors-76ers:

-TOR took the BOS approach of mostly letting Embiid get his and figuring he’d tire out

-Siakam is so good. He just gives what the team needs that game.

-PHI defense is a joke, especially in transition

-PHI depth looks questionable right now too – 9:46 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid:“It’s sll about effort. You got to be honest about it…If we don’t go out there and execute, we are not going to go anywhere.”

Sixers-Raptors takeaways: Defense is Achilles’ heel & squad is a ways away from sustaining wins inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:43 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

After a six-game crash course in defending one of basketball’s most dynamic offensive duos, Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Raptors were better prepared to execute in the first of two straight meetings with Philadelphia: https://t.co/OwcmJxBS6b pic.twitter.com/9g1pBtRIBb – 12:56 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Concerns starting to mount for Joel Embiid, struggling 76ers after 1-4 start to 2022-23 season

By: @therealmikekb

cbssports.com/nba/news/conce… – 12:47 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid’s averages over last three: 32.7 points (61.8 FG%), 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His passing has been much better than that number the last two games.

He’s played a part in the defensive issues, but at least offensively, a quick bounce back after his rough start. – 12:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Sixers are 1-4 despite

Embiid: 28 PPG | 10 RPG | 52 FG%

Harden: 25 PPG | 10 APG | 48/40/93%

Maxey: 20 PPG | 47 FG% | 38 3P% pic.twitter.com/TVRSO2RruA – 9:50 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Very good offensive performances from Embiid and Maxey tonight, but hard to imagine a team playing less inspired transition defense than these Sixers. BS effort got the BS result it deserved phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt… – 9:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

‘Topes win! 119-109. 20-13 (assists)-5 for Siakam, 27-0-0 for Trent, VanVleet with 15 and 8, 16-10-5 from Barnes. Embiid and Maxey both had 31. – 9:43 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Raptors 119, Sixers 109. Sixers fell behind by 17 early and could never claw all the way back. The defense — which allowed Toronto to shoot 54.8 percent from the floor and 16-of-37 from 3 — remains a major concern. Maxey and Embiid both with 31.

Sixers fall to 1-4. – 9:43 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

A whole lot of jogging back on defense by the Sixers tonight. Embiid and Maxey stand out because they look like the only two playing hard – 9:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Koloko picks off a pass intended for his countryman Embiid, heads the other way for a dunk. Awesome moment. – 9:23 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Koloko’s moment: Steals an entry pass over Embiid’s shoulder and finishes a fast break dunk – 9:23 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Raptors 89, Sixers 79 at the end of the third. Embiid leads all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting, but Toronto is shooting 53.8 percent from the floor. Raptors also have 17 points off 9 Sixers turnovers and are doubling up in bench points (20-10). – 9:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

In the still-unresolved backup center situation, Paul Reed is now in the game for Embiid. Harrell played during Embiid’s first-half break. Thybulle is in, as well. – 9:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I understand the rivalry and how Raptors fans are passionate about their team, but the booing of Joel Embiid every time he looks hurt and the general animosity toward him is just so unnecessary #Sixers – 9:02 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Siakam smacked Embiid in the face on a drive to the basket. Same as it ever was. – 9:01 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid falls to court while being fouled by Siakam and the fans in attendance booed Embiid. Of course they did. – 9:01 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Pascal Siakam’s foul on Joel Embiid is being reviewed for a flagrant, the fans are booing, and I’m getting the weirdest deja vu. – 9:01 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Refs will review a Siakam foul where he seemed to hit Embiid in the face. – 9:00 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Sixers might have a chance tonight if Embiid can guard all 5 Raptors at once. – 8:57 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

This has been a remarkable two-way third quarter from Joel Embiid. Doing everything he can to keep the Sixers in it. – 8:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are keeping Philadelphia in this game, but their transition defense and 3-point defense have left much to be desired. Philly trails the Raptors 63-53 at halftime. #Sixers – 8:35 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Raptors 63, Sixers 53. Sixers trailed by as many as 17 and allowed Toronto to shoot 52.1 percent from the floor and 9-of-22 from deep. Siakam has 19-4-4. Embiid and Maxey both with 14 points. Harden with 13. – 8:34 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid (14), Maxey (14) and Harden (13) have combined to score 41 of the Sixers’ 53 points. Philly is down 10. – 8:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid bends over after being hit in the eye. The Raptors fans booed. – 8:11 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Raptors lead 35-27 after one quarter. They’re shooting 7-12 on threes and 54.2% from the field. Siakam leads all scorers with 15 points. Embiid paced the Sixers with 11. Harden has four assists. – 8:06 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Raptors 35, Sixers 27 after Melton drains a 3 at the buzzer. But defending the arc remains a problem for the Sixers, who let Toronto go 7-of-12 from deep. Siakam has 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Embiid with 11 on 5-of-6 FG. Harden with 8 points and 4 assists. – 8:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

There is a two-time MVP (Harden) and a regular MVP candidate on the floor (Embiid) and Pascal Siakam is the one lighting things up with four threes and 14 points in the first nine minutes. Raps lead Philly 24-20. – 8:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Koloko getting some Welcome to the NBA moments: Embiid blew past him for a one-handed dunk a couple minutes ago, and now he caught Harden on the arm for the potential four-point play. – 7:58 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid with the Cameroonian on Cameroonian crime with that monster dunk. – 7:54 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Cool thing happening right now. Embiid, Siakam and rookie Christian Koloko are all on the floor — the first time three Cameroonian players have ever shared the floor during the same NBA game. – 7:53 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

There’s three Cameroonians on the floor with Embiid and the Raptors Siakam and Koloko. – 7:52 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Christian Koloko is about to check in midway through the 1st quarter, joining countrymen Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid on the floor.

For the first time ever, 3 Cameroon-born players will appear in the same NBA game. 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/tb8MKn4wLg – 7:51 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Direct, purposeful offense for Embiid early against a Raptors lineup giving up a decent amount of height against him. Gotta keep hammering them inside – 7:51 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid has nine points on 4-for-4 shooting along with two rebounds in five minutes. The score is knotted at 13 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. The Sixers are shooting 5-for-7. In other news, Tobias Harris has reached 400 career blocks. – 7:51 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Can’t remember Embiid ever looking this good to start a road game against the Raptors. – 7:49 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The shoulder block Embiid just levelled OG with is not going to sit well with the locals

Tied 13-13 at first timeout – 7:48 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid was booed during pregame introductions by the Raptors fans. #NoSurpriseFlow – 7:36 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid also needs 11 free throws to tie Hall of Famer Moses Malone for seventh on the #Sixers all-time free throws list at 2,589. – 7:34 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid needs 6 three-point attempts to tie Hersey Hawkins for fifth on the Sixers all-time three-point attempt list at 1,172. – 7:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers starters

P.J Tucker

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey

James Harden – 7:02 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Scottie Barnes will play vs. Sixers. Hopefully Joel Embiid won’t step on either of his ankles. – 6:56 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– Big 10-game slate

– Notable players out/questionable

– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA to lead show

– Embiid godzilla game?

– Revenge narratives abound

– Q&A w/comment section

Live now through tipoff!

📺 https://t.co/X5dg89tlfm pic.twitter.com/OqJnHpmTFa – 6:31 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Mitchell & Ness expands ownership group to include James Harden, Joel Embiid, and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:40 PM

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

Mitchell & Ness, the company known for its replica apparel, has just added an influx of new and well-known investors. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Rich Paul, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Hart are among the people to join the company’s ownership group, as have others from the entertainment and sports industries. -via The Athletic / October 26, 2022

Mike Vorkunov: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, James Harden and Joel Embiid are some of the new investors in Mitchell & Ness. This is after Fanatics + an investment group bought the company in Feb. They’ll help M&N; with future collabs and capsule collections. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / October 25, 2022

“He’s been doing great,” said Embiid. “I’m happy for him, and we’re gonna need it. We’re gonna need him to be confident and really feel himself, and he’s been doing it. So now we just got to get everybody playing at the same level so we can win games.” -via SLAM / October 25, 2022