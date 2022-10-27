Read full article on original website
Related
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific
maritime-executive.com
Logistics Firms Predict Lower Volumes as Ocean Freight Market Softens
DAs market conditions remain bearish amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and inflation pressures, Q3 results published last week by key logistics companies prove the softening demand in the ocean freight sector. In its recent update, DP World reported mixed third quarter results, posting a 2.1 per cent increase in...
maritime-executive.com
Report: The Corporate Owners Behind Illegal Fishing
With illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing gaining prominence as an ocean emergency of our times, there is very little information about the real owners of the foreign distant vessels used in the pillage of the fisheries resources. The owners of the IUU vessels are shrouded in a shady web of financial secrecy and complex corporate structures surrounding the vessels.
maritime-executive.com
First Gulf of Mexico Areas for Offshore Wind Energy Projects Finalized
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized the details of the first two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico. The move comes just weeks after the Biden Administration set the December date for the first lease auction off the California coast and is in keeping with the administration’s timeline for the deployment of 30 GW offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
maritime-executive.com
HHI Speeds Up Reopening of Gunsan Shipyard
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has reopened an idled shipyard in the southwestern port city of Gunsan two months ahead of schedule, helping the shipbuilder to accommodate surging newbuild orders. Presiding over the reopening of the facility, South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo committed the government to continuing to support the...
maritime-executive.com
Jury Awards Norwegian $159M in Damages From Azipod Dispute with ABB
Norwegian Cruise Line recently won a jury verdict in a long-running dispute with ABB stemming from the failure of Azipod propulsion units on four of Norwegian’s 18 cruise ships. The jury awarded Norwegian nearly $159 million in compensatory and punitive damages related to ABB’s actions after the 2017 failure of the propulsion system aboard the cruise line’s Norwegian Star left the ship stranded at sea and subsequent failures aboard the three other cruise ships operated by Norwegian Cruise Line. The cruise line contends the failures resulted in canceled cruises, expenses related to compensating passengers, repairs to the ships, and lost revenues.
Comments / 0