Norwegian Cruise Line recently won a jury verdict in a long-running dispute with ABB stemming from the failure of Azipod propulsion units on four of Norwegian’s 18 cruise ships. The jury awarded Norwegian nearly $159 million in compensatory and punitive damages related to ABB’s actions after the 2017 failure of the propulsion system aboard the cruise line’s Norwegian Star left the ship stranded at sea and subsequent failures aboard the three other cruise ships operated by Norwegian Cruise Line. The cruise line contends the failures resulted in canceled cruises, expenses related to compensating passengers, repairs to the ships, and lost revenues.

1 DAY AGO