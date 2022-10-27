ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

City on a Hill Cancelled at Showtime

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wafGx_0ip1yj1j00

DeCourcy Ward and Jackie Rohr are officially off the case.

City on a Hill has been cancelled after three seasons at Showtime, TVLine has confirmed. Its Season 3 finale, which aired on Sept. 25, now serves as its series finale.

City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a Showtime representative said in a statement. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

The crime drama, which first debuted in June 2019, followed the unlikely team-up of retired FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward (Hodge), who partnered to take down corruption in 1990s Boston. News of the show’s cancellation comes in the wake of Hodge’s casting as the titular detective in Prime Video’s Cross , an upcoming series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels. (A Showtime insider, though, tells TVLine that the decision to nix City on a Hill was made months ago.)

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report City on a Hill ‘s axing; our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 5

Related
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Did the Right Singers Score on Night 4 of the Battles?

Monday’s episode of The Voice ushered onto the Battles field 12 contestants — but only eight walked back off stage still in the running to win Season 22 of NBC’s long-running sing-off. Who managed to earn themselves a ticket to the Knockouts, and who wound up with a ticket… home? Keep reading, and we’ll go over all of the evening’s Battles. Team Gwen: Kique (Grade: C+) defeated Tanner Howe (Grade: C) on “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” | After Gwen advised the duo not to deviate too much from Simple Minds’ memorable melody — unusual direction from her; she tends to love...
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket

Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App.  In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Popculture

3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders

There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed

The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy