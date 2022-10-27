Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Ben Platt Says He Quit Twitter After The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49
Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband Eric Powell. The Julie/Julia Project, as it was called, had its origins in 2002, when Powell, about to turn 30 and, as she once told the Times, had no real career prospects,...
