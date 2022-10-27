The Festival of Faiths will celebrate the power of the story to cultivate purpose, a sense of belonging and definition in our lives. The 2022 Festival of Faiths, “Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection” will happen Nov. 9-12. The festival will investigate old and new stories through the lens of faith. It will also look at how identities are shaped by intersection with religion, culture, politics, heritage and more.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO