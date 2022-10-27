Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
Local Philanthropist Brook Smith To Renovate And Expand Hadley Pottery
Local philanthropist and investor Brook Smith is now the owner of Hadley Pottery, one of Louisville’s most iconic ceramic shops. After 80 years in business, Hadley Pottery had announced its intent to close. Brook stepped in and purchased the pottery business from Hadley longtime employee Jerry Day and his son, Josh.
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
quicksie983.com
The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing
The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
leoweekly.com
Con Huevos Announces Fifth Location Will Open In 2023
Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine, announced this morning that its fifth location will open early next year (likely February) at 10639 Meeting Street in Norton Commons. It will replace a former location of Ramsi’s Cafe On The World. Con Huevos opened its...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
WKYT 27
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
UPS plans expansion in Kentucky that will create 435 new jobs
The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
WLKY.com
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
leoweekly.com
Actors Theatre Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Shows — And They’re All In-Person
Last week, Actors Theatre announced its three upcoming shows for the upcoming winter/spring season — and all three productions will be in-person. Created and performed by The Bengsons, directed by Anne Kauffman and Caitlin Sullivan. Victor Jory Theater. “Indie-folk duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson (The Keep Going Song, Where...
LMPD: Scene cleared in Butchertown after unfounded 'domestic situation' reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are shedding light on a SWAT situation in Butchertown that left some neighbors with questions. According to Metro Police, they were notified of a possible domestic situation at a vacant warehouse near Clay and Main Streets just before noon Sunday. Police said they...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wvih.com
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
leoweekly.com
Festival Of Faiths Will Celebrate the Power Of The Story
The Festival of Faiths will celebrate the power of the story to cultivate purpose, a sense of belonging and definition in our lives. The 2022 Festival of Faiths, “Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection” will happen Nov. 9-12. The festival will investigate old and new stories through the lens of faith. It will also look at how identities are shaped by intersection with religion, culture, politics, heritage and more.
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
Comments / 0