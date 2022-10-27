4A Oregon high school football playoff races: What’s at stake in Week 9

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Here’s a league-by-league look at the playoff possibilities in Class 4A entering the last week of the regular season.

15 teams automatically qualify for the OSAA’s 16-team bracket:

Cowapa - 3; Tri-Valley - 3; Oregon West - 3; Big Sky - 3; Greater Oregon - 3

1 additional team qualifies based on OSAA rankings — the highest-ranked fourth-place team from the Oregon West or Big Sky

Cowapa

League title

Tillamook (6-2, 4-0, No. 6) clinched at least a share of its first league title since 1999 and a home first-round playoff game via its overtime win over Scappoose last week. The Cheesemakers win the title outright by beating Milwaukie (5-3, 2-2, No. 19) this week.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Scappoose (6-2, 3-1, No. 5) has clinched a playoff spot and likely will play host to a first-round game next week. Seaside (4-4, 2-2, No. 18) has virtually clinched a spot — a win over St. Helens secures its berth. Even a Seaside loss and a Milwaukie win would still get Seaside in barring a complete turnaround in the tiebreaker.

Eliminated

St. Helens (3-5, 1-3, No. 22), Astoria (0-8, 0-4, No. 28)

Tri-Valley

League title

It’s winner-take-all in the Tri-Valley on Friday when defending league champion Estacada (7-1, 4-0, No. 7) travels to Woodburn (7-1, 4-0, No. 12).

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Estacada and Woodburn have qualified, as will the winner of Friday’s game between La Salle Prep (2-6, 2-2, No. 27) and Gladstone (4-3, 2-2, No. 16). The loser is eliminated.

Eliminated

Molalla (0-8, 0-4, No. 30), Parkrose (0-8, 0-4, No. 31)

Oregon West

League title

Marist Catholic (7-1, 5-0, No. 3) has clinched at least a share of the title and wins the title outright by beating Junction City (6-2, 4-1, No. 11) at home Friday. A loss not only gives the Tigers a share of the title, but if Stayton (6-2, 4-1, No. 13) wins at home against Cascade (4-4, 3-2, No. 15), it would be a three-way split.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Marist Catholic is the only team that has guaranteed itself a berth. Junction City, Stayton, and Cascade can clinch berths with victories. If Marist Catholic and Cascade win, that creates a three-way tie for second between the Tigers, Cougars and Eagles, with OSAA rankings breaking the tie.

At-large berth

Whichever team loses out on an automatic berth will hope that form holds in the Big Sky Conference, as that would likely keep them ahead of North Bend in the OSAA rankings and secure the only at-large spot in the 16-team playoffs.

Eliminated

Philomath (2-6, 1-4, No. 23), Sweet Home (3-5, 1-4, No. 24), Cottage Grove (0-8, 0-6, No. 32)

Big Sky

League title

Mazama (8-0, 5-0, No. 1) made it nine consecutive conference titles last week with its last-minute 44-36 victory over crosstown rival Henley (7-1, 4-1, No. 4), but the Vikings must defeat 2021 state champion Marshfield (6-2, 4-1, No. 8) on Friday to take the outright title. Otherwise, it could be a two-way or three-way split depending on how Henley does against North Bend (4-4, 3-2, No. 20).

Automatic qualifiers (3)

The Vikings are the only team that knows it’s in the field. Marshfield and Henley are in with wins, and the Pirates also qualify if North Bend loses. If Marshfield and North Bend win, they get the remaining automatic berths.

If Mazama and North Bend win, the tiebreaker comes down to a points system between Henley, Marshfield and North Bend. Going into Friday, Henley is at plus-14, Marshfield is 0 and North Bend is minus-14. If the Bulldogs win by fewer than 14, Henley and Marshfield advance. If they win by 14 or more points, the next criterion is fewest points allowed in their games — Marshfield has allowed 42, North Bend 41 and Henley 15.

At-large berth

Based on the above tiebreakers, North Bend must hope for a coastal surge to hit Klamath Falls and swamp both Mazama and Henley. Otherwise, the Bulldogs’ OSAA ranking likely won’t be enough. If Henley somehow dropped out of the top three, its OSAA ranking is high enough to snag the only at-large berth.

Eliminated

Klamath Union (2-6, 1-4, No. 21), Ashland (1-7, 0-5, No. 25), Hidden Valley (2-6, 1-5, No. 26)

Greater Oregon

League title

La Grande (7-2, 5-0, No. 2) won the league title by virtue of its victory last week against Pendleton (6-2, 3-1, No. 10). The Tigers earned a forfeit win in Week 9 to clinch the GOL’s top seed.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Pendleton qualifies with a win over Baker (5-3, 2-2, No. 9) or if Crook County (4-4, 2-2, No. 17) loses at home to Madras. Baker also qualifies with a win and a Crook County loss. The Cowboys make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win and a Baker loss.

The final scenario — Crook County and Baker win — means a three-way tie for second that goes to the OSAA rankings to decide. For now, that favors the Bulldogs and Buckaroos.

Eliminated

Madras (4-4, 1-3, No. 14), The Dalles (1-7, 0-5, No. 29)