ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

By DAVE SKRETTA
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlPHA_0ip1wlI700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City.

"We just thought it was for the best of the team,” Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday.

Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option.

That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs, who still have eight selections in next year's draft.

Toney only has two catches for no yards this season in part because of a right hamstring injury he sustained in training camp. He tweaked the injury in Week 2 against Carolina, then hurt his left hamstring in practice earlier this month.

The Chiefs are off this week, which could give Toney time enough to recover — and learn their playbook — before they begin the second half of the season against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Giants were eager to gain draft capital for Toney, who had been bypassed on the depth chart in New York, while the Chiefs were eager to gain a high-upside wide receiver signed for the next two years. Their top two wide receivers, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, are scheduled to become free agents after this season.

Toney has only appeared in 12 of a possible 24 games because of injuries and a bout with COVID-19. He has 41 catches for 420 yards, including a game against Dallas last year in which he caught 10 passes for 189 yards.

He was ejected from that game for throwing a punch late in a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

The Chiefs had been looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. They had recently inquired about Elijah Moore, who had requested a trade from the Jets, and veterans Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

If he's able to stay healthy, Toney could end up being a steal in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes has turned a series of lower-profile receivers into stars. And he would do it at a bargain price for the cap-strapped Chiefs, who would owe Toney just over $1.9 million guaranteed next season and $2.5 million in 2024 before the fifth-year option for 2025.

His skillset, which in some ways mimics the departed Tyreek Hill, also fits nicely in coach Andy Reid's scheme. Toney has the speed to beat defenses deep, quickness enough to line up in the slot and can even work out of the backfield.

The Giants, who lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL against the Cowboys last month, plan to move forward with Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slaton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James as their primary wide receivers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGAU

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: These NFL teams made key against-the-grain moves — but will they keep it up?

I love all sorts of games and trivia, but especially playing cards, usually with my parents. We play Euchre, pitch, cribbage and more, games with a good balance of luck and skill. We all have different styles of play, with my dad being the risk-taker of the group. He’s never afraid to push the cards or make bold leverage plays to put his team in position to win. I’m more conservative, playing the probabilities and not wanting to put my team in a position to lose. Most everyone can find themselves — and their fantasy leaguemates — somewhere on this spectrum.
WGAU

NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: Stay updated on final day

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET today, and already we've seen a flurry of deals. Stay up to date on the final transactions before the 2022 window closes with Yahoo Sports. Notable NFL 2022 trade deadline deals. Ravens make big move for Roquan Smith Oct. (31) The...
WGAU

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who does not call the plays

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired Tuesday morning following the team's Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, the team announced. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAU

Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 8: QBs take rare backseat to RBs on most reliable list

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. Week 8 was a unique one in the fantasy landscape, as it was a rare scoring period where the majority of top scorers do not play quarterback. Let's take a look at those who led their squads to victory.
WGAU

AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has...
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel offered handshakes and high-fives to his players as they exited Nissan Stadium following a victory two weeks ago. When he saw center Ben Jones limping up the ramp, Vrabel made a beeline for the veteran and grabbed him...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola's Josh Sitton selected for Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

Pensacola native Josh Sitton has been selected for the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Sitton, a guard, will join receiver Jordy Nelson as the 167th and 168th members during the 52nd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Aug. 31, 2023, in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Information about tickets will be announced at a later date. Both players were drafted by the Packers in 2008 and both last played in 2018 with other teams. ...
PENSACOLA, FL
WGAU

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK — (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy