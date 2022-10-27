Designed and delivered for the U.S. Space Force in just 15 months, the small satellite catapults the space industry into a new era of rapid R&D. It took the United States eight years to design and launch Apollo 11, which finally put humans on the moon in 1969. More recently, NASA spent five years creating its Landsat 9 Earth observation satellite, which was conceived in October 2016 and launched in September 2021. Even the private-sector space pioneer SpaceX took nearly a decade to launch its first spacecraft, the SpaceX Dragon, in 2010.

4 HOURS AGO