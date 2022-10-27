Read full article on original website
China tests engines for moon mission rocket
HELSINKI — China has conducted a series of successful hot fire tests for engines designed to power a launch vehicle capable of sending astronauts to the moon. A 300-second mission duty cycle test of a kerosene-liquid oxygen engine was conducted Oct. 23, the Academy of Aerospace Liquid Propulsion Technology (AALPT) announced. The engine has completed three successful tests totaling 650 seconds since late September.
NASA predicts first Starship orbital launch as soon as December
WASHINGTON — NASA expects SpaceX to be ready to attempt a first orbital flight of its Starship vehicle, an essential element in the agency’s Artemis lunar exploration plans, as soon as early December, pending tests and regulatory approvals. Speaking to the NASA Advisory Council’s Human Exploration and Operations...
Japanese lunar lander, with NASA rideshare, to launch this month
WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace is in the final phases of preparations for the launch of its first lunar lander mission, a flight that will include a NASA lunar cubesat mission as a secondary payload. Tokyo-based ispace announced Oct. 31 that its HAKUTO-R M1 lander had arrived...
Millennium Space’s Tetra-1 sets new fast-paced precedent for space-based innovation
Designed and delivered for the U.S. Space Force in just 15 months, the small satellite catapults the space industry into a new era of rapid R&D. It took the United States eight years to design and launch Apollo 11, which finally put humans on the moon in 1969. More recently, NASA spent five years creating its Landsat 9 Earth observation satellite, which was conceived in October 2016 and launched in September 2021. Even the private-sector space pioneer SpaceX took nearly a decade to launch its first spacecraft, the SpaceX Dragon, in 2010.
Space Force funds experiment on use of AI to predict satellite failures
WASHINGTON — RS21, a data science startup developing artificial intelligence tools for autonomous space operations, won a U.S. Space Force contract to research the use of AI to predict satellite failures in orbit. The company, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced Oct. 26 it won a two-year Small Business...
Arianespace partners with Australian space tug startup
TAMPA, Fla. — Arianespace is exploring the compatibility of its rockets with orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) being developed by Space Machines Company, an Australian startup. The companies signed a deal Oct. 30 that lays the groundwork for their cooperation, which could later see them jointly offering services to customers...
Final module docks at China’s Tiangong space station
HELSINKI — A third module has arrived at China’s space station, completing the construction of the country’s crewed orbital outpost. A Long March 5B rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center at 3:37 a.m. Eastern Oct. 31. Launch success was announced inside 25 minutes of launch with the Mengtian module in low Earth orbit.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches first U.S. national security mission
WASHINGTON — A SpaceX Falcon Heavy lifted off Nov. 1 at 9:41 a.m. Eastern from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, carrying the U.S. Space Force USSF-44 mission to geostationary Earth orbit. This was the vehicle’s first national security space launch mission, its fourth flight since...
Leidos selected by Northrop Grumman to supply sensor payloads for U.S. missile-tracking satellites
WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman selected Leidos to supply infrared sensor payloads for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s missile-tracking satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. “It’s a key win for our space business,” Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone said Nov. 1 during a third-quarter earnings call.
First NorthStar SSA satellites to launch in 2023 by Virgin Orbit
WASHINGTON — NorthStar Earth and Space, a company planning a constellation of satellites to collect space situational awareness data, will launch its first satellites in mid-2023 with Virgin Orbit. NorthStar announced Oct. 27 that its first three satellites, 12-unit cubesats built by Spire, will be launched by Virgin Orbit...
Perseverance to establish sample cache for later return to Earth
WASHINGTON — NASA and the European Space Agency have selected a location on Mars to cache samples collected by the Perseverance rover, one step in the overall process of returning those samples to Earth. NASA announced Oct. 28 that the agencies agreed to deposit some of the 14 samples...
Centaur issue delays JPSS-2 launch
WASHINGTON — The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced Oct. 29. The agency said the Atlas 5 launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System...
New guidance from Space Force acquisition boss: ‘The traditional ways must be reformed’
WASHINGTON — Less than six months after being sworn in as the Space Force’s procurement chief, Frank Calvelli has issued a list of do’s and don’ts for the acquisition workforce. In an Oct. 31 memo, Calvelli laid out nine “space acquisition tenets” intended to drive change...
Australia joins ASAT test ban, raising like-minded countries to eight
SEOUL, South Korea —Australia has pledged not to conduct direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing, throwing its weight behind the U.S.-driven initiative launched in April to promote the peaceful and safe use of outer space. Australia’s pledge comes about three weeks after the United Kingdom and South Korea joined the...
Lunar landing restored for Artemis 4 mission
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA has restored plans to include a lunar landing on its Artemis 4 mission to the moon later this decade, months after saying that the mission would instead be devoted to assembly of the lunar Gateway. In a presentation Oct. 28 at the American Astronautical Society’s...
