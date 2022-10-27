ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX Passenger Levels Through September Surpass 2021 Totals

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles International Airport surpassed its total passenger volume for 2021 through September of this year, airport officials announced Thursday.

More than 48 million people have passed through LAX through September, with nearly 5.6 million passengers in September. That was an increase of 28% compared to the same month last year, mostly due to an increase in international travel.

Overall passenger traffic is up by more than 47% compared to last year through September. With pandemic restrictions eased, international travel is more than double compared to 2021 so far.

"LAX finished the summer travel season in a strong position, with significant gains in international passenger traffic as global pandemic restrictions ease and travelers continue to seek a return to destinations around the world," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "We are excited to have already surpassed our total number of passengers last year, and we are ready to welcome more travelers as we near the holiday season."

