New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Comal ISD Fall Art Show showcases the artwork of over 100 students

Leah Rudley, an Indian Springs Elementary student, was among the artists chosen to showcase their work at the Comal ISD Fall Art Show on Oct. 25. (Courtesy Comal ISD) Comal ISD hosted its annual Fall Art Show on Oct. 25 featuring the talents of more than 100 student artists from 10 campuses across the district. The artists were presented with medals as they stood next to their work on display in the district’s Support Services Building in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Marcos CISD approves renovation funding

The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved $4.3 million in funding for athletic facility renovations. (Courtesy San Marcos CISD) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees voted 4-2 to allocate $2 million from 2017 bond funds to renovate Miller Middle School athletic facilities. Some of the renovations set to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue

Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
AUSTIN, TX
New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants

Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for San Marcos City Council places 1 & 2

Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Two candidates are running for Place 1 on the San Marcos City Council, and two candidates are running for Place 2. Incumbent Place 1 Council Member Maxfield Baker is being challenged by Matthew Mendoza, a member of the planning and zoning commission.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
CEDAR PARK, TX
New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1

Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
AUSTIN, TX
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location

A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
