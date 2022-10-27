Read full article on original website
Austin Lighthouse opens new center to assist people with visual impairment
The association offers education, training, advocacy and community for blind and visually impaired individuals in Travis County and its surrounding areas. (Courtesy Austin Lighthouse) The Travis County Association for the Blind/Austin Lighthouse opened its Microsoft Certification Center on Oct. 18 at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Austin. The center was...
Comal ISD Fall Art Show showcases the artwork of over 100 students
Leah Rudley, an Indian Springs Elementary student, was among the artists chosen to showcase their work at the Comal ISD Fall Art Show on Oct. 25. (Courtesy Comal ISD) Comal ISD hosted its annual Fall Art Show on Oct. 25 featuring the talents of more than 100 student artists from 10 campuses across the district. The artists were presented with medals as they stood next to their work on display in the district’s Support Services Building in New Braunfels.
San Marcos CISD approves renovation funding
The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved $4.3 million in funding for athletic facility renovations. (Courtesy San Marcos CISD) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees voted 4-2 to allocate $2 million from 2017 bond funds to renovate Miller Middle School athletic facilities. Some of the renovations set to...
Cedar Park City Council greenlights contractor for Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. The...
New Braunfels Utilities to honor veterans Nov. 10
New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration for veterans at Krause's Cafe Pavilion. (Courtesy Pexels) New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration to honor veterans. The celebration will be held Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Krause’s Café Pavilion. According to New Braunfels Utilities officials, the “Veterans...
New mobile food and retail property brings local owners together
The park brings together food and retail options. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Lawn, a turf-covered lot with mobile food and merchandise stores on South Congress Avenue, added its final tenant in early September. The entire space was constructed within six months by Cassie and Jay LaCourse. In addition to owning...
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue
Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants
Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for San Marcos City Council places 1 & 2
Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Two candidates are running for Place 1 on the San Marcos City Council, and two candidates are running for Place 2. Incumbent Place 1 Council Member Maxfield Baker is being challenged by Matthew Mendoza, a member of the planning and zoning commission.
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Hays County judge
Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Editor's note: This Q&A did not run in the October print edition of Community Impact due to space constraints. Two candidates are running to sit at the center of the...
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
Construction on new Cedar Park public library to come in early 2023
Located in the center of The Bell District, Cedar Park's new public library is anticipated to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) Construction on Cedar Park’s new public library is anticipated to begin in early 2023, Abheek Sarkar of Lake Flato Architects, the project’s developer, said at the Oct. 13 Cedar Park City Council meeting.
New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1
Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
Austin ISD makes policy tweak to allow nurses to administer Narcan in emergencies
Board President Geronimo Rodriguez discussing a policy to allow nurses to administer overdose reversal medication. (Courtesy Austin ISD) On Oct. 27, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved updates to the Wellness and Health Services Medical Treatment plan to allow campus nurses to administer emergency overdose reversal drugs if needed.
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
Google Fiber to expand to Round Rock following council approval
Google Fiber gained clearance to begin working to expand its network north of Austin following approval of a nonexclusive license agreement with the city of Round Rock on Oct. 27. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Google Fiber gained clearance to begin working to expand its network north of Austin following approval...
Mayoral candidates lay out their visions for Austin in city forum
Five of six Austin mayoral contenders participated in a city-sponsored candidate forum Oct. 20. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Just ahead of early voting kicking off, five candidates in the running to be Austin's next mayor shared their thoughts on top city issues and pitched voters on why they believe they should be elected to lead City Council.
