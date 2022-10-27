Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Meet With County’s Mayors Thursday
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 3, to receive updates from the county’s mayors and to take care of quite a bit of other county business. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston and Guilford County Manager Mike...
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
'We're $86,000 in': Pool contractor ghosts NC customers leaves them with unfinished jobs
A Wake County homeowner is left with an unfinished job after paying thousands for backyard pool and he's not alone.
rhinotimes.com
In Guilford County It’s A Question Of Coattails
Even honest liberal political pundits are predicting a big win for Republicans on Nov. 8. Conservative pundits are predicting a huge win. Campaign rhetoric aside, 13th District Congressman Ted Budd is projected to win with a comfortable lead. According to the Real Clear Politics poll average, Budd is up by 4.5 percent. But because polls tend to favor Democrats, this year Real Clear Politics has an adjustment that adds or subtracts points from the candidates according to how far off the polls were at the same point in the last couple of elections. In the vast majority of the races, the polls showed the Democratic candidate doing better than they did on Election Day and the Republican candidate doing worse.
rhinotimes.com
Police Grant Goes From Controversial To Consent Agenda
The regular Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) the Greensboro Police Department receives from the US Department of Justice has made it back to the City Council consent agenda. The agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 1 City Council meeting has no public hearings and 14 items on the consent agenda. The consent...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
$25K reward offered for information on North Carolina double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Offers A Jam-Packed Online Safety Class
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has created a new class that’s being touted as an effort to help keep people safe. The class – called Safety for Today’s Citizen – will cover a wide range of advice regarding ways to keep yourself and your loved ones from being killed, hurt, scammed robbed, etc.
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
Nearly 800,000 North Carolinians have already voted. What early voting turnout shows us.
Unaffiliated voters are now the largest voting group in North Carolina. But they’re third place in early voting turnout. Here’s what else the data show.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
North Carolina home ‘total loss’ after large fire
A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons.
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
1st flu death reported in North Carolina, health officials say
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials reported Wednesday the state’s first death of the flu season. An adult who lives in the western part of the state died due to complications from the virus. Health officials did not release any other information to protect the family’s privacy.
rhinotimes.com
Little Ghouls And Goblins Hope Halloween Night Rain Stays Away
It’s been a relatively dry late October in Guilford County. However, of course, on Halloween night – a night when the weather really does matter – forecasts are calling for a good chance of rain. That’s something that could dampen spirits on Halloween and may even mean that some kids stay home and candyless.
