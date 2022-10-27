ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Commissioners To Meet With County’s Mayors Thursday

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 3, to receive updates from the county’s mayors and to take care of quite a bit of other county business. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston and Guilford County Manager Mike...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

In Guilford County It’s A Question Of Coattails

Even honest liberal political pundits are predicting a big win for Republicans on Nov. 8. Conservative pundits are predicting a huge win. Campaign rhetoric aside, 13th District Congressman Ted Budd is projected to win with a comfortable lead. According to the Real Clear Politics poll average, Budd is up by 4.5 percent. But because polls tend to favor Democrats, this year Real Clear Politics has an adjustment that adds or subtracts points from the candidates according to how far off the polls were at the same point in the last couple of elections. In the vast majority of the races, the polls showed the Democratic candidate doing better than they did on Election Day and the Republican candidate doing worse.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Police Grant Goes From Controversial To Consent Agenda

The regular Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) the Greensboro Police Department receives from the US Department of Justice has made it back to the City Council consent agenda. The agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 1 City Council meeting has no public hearings and 14 items on the consent agenda. The consent...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Offers A Jam-Packed Online Safety Class

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has created a new class that’s being touted as an effort to help keep people safe. The class – called Safety for Today’s Citizen – will cover a wide range of advice regarding ways to keep yourself and your loved ones from being killed, hurt, scammed robbed, etc.
rhinotimes.com

Little Ghouls And Goblins Hope Halloween Night Rain Stays Away

It’s been a relatively dry late October in Guilford County. However, of course, on Halloween night – a night when the weather really does matter – forecasts are calling for a good chance of rain. That’s something that could dampen spirits on Halloween and may even mean that some kids stay home and candyless.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

