Knox Pages
Duane Edward Shaw
Duane Edward Shaw, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In keeping with Duane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon recognizes & commemorates the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers
MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon has officially recognized and wishes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers. WHEREAS, Williams Flowers was incorporated in 1922; and WHEREAS, Williams Flowers is a full-service, family-owned and operated florist business serving all of Knox County; and.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Police Reports: Oct. 26-30
MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon Police officers filed the following reports from their respective shifts from Oct. 26-30. OCT. 26.
Knox Pages
Food For The Hungry sets $250,000 goal for this year's campaign
MOUNT VERNON — The annual Food For The Hungry Drive officially kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 1 as a community-wide effort to raise food and funds for Interchurch Social Services, The Salvation Army, and other ministries and organizations throughout the county that support food initiatives. This year, FFTH has established...
Knox Pages
Parks Director: District levy will improve parks and trails for years to come
MOUNT VERNON — Lori Totman said she hopes taxpayers can see the good the park district has done with its tax dollars. The 0.35-mill levy will replace a previous levy of the same mileage that was originally passed in 2008, renewed in 2012 and replaced in 2017. When the park district was formed in 1995 there wasn't a source of funding before the levies, Totman said, it was funded by donations.
Knox Pages
Columbia Gas reminds customers of funding available to help manage winter heating costs
COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas wants to remind Ohioans that funding is available this winter heating season through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans with financial...
Knox Pages
KMAC announces fall all-league teams
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference announced its fall all-league selections on Thursday. The conference's top athletes, coaches and teams in sports such as football, volleyball, golf and cross country were honored.
