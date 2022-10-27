MOUNT VERNON — Lori Totman said she hopes taxpayers can see the good the park district has done with its tax dollars. The 0.35-mill levy will replace a previous levy of the same mileage that was originally passed in 2008, renewed in 2012 and replaced in 2017. When the park district was formed in 1995 there wasn't a source of funding before the levies, Totman said, it was funded by donations.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO