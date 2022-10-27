ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Duane Edward Shaw

Duane Edward Shaw, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In keeping with Duane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service.
Food For The Hungry sets $250,000 goal for this year's campaign

MOUNT VERNON — The annual Food For The Hungry Drive officially kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 1 as a community-wide effort to raise food and funds for Interchurch Social Services, The Salvation Army, and other ministries and organizations throughout the county that support food initiatives. This year, FFTH has established...
Parks Director: District levy will improve parks and trails for years to come

MOUNT VERNON — Lori Totman said she hopes taxpayers can see the good the park district has done with its tax dollars. The 0.35-mill levy will replace a previous levy of the same mileage that was originally passed in 2008, renewed in 2012 and replaced in 2017. When the park district was formed in 1995 there wasn't a source of funding before the levies, Totman said, it was funded by donations.
KMAC announces fall all-league teams

MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference announced its fall all-league selections on Thursday. The conference's top athletes, coaches and teams in sports such as football, volleyball, golf and cross country were honored.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

