Security Prevents Just Stop Oil Activist From Throwing Soup at Painting in Paris’ Musée D’Orsay
The woman planned to target paintings by Van Gogh and Gaugin. Museums around the world have been on alert recently, due to a series of incidents involving food being thrown at works of art by protestors who look to divert attention to climate change. Just last week, an activist from Just Stop Oil glued his head to Johannes Vermeer’s iconic Girl with a Pearl Earring painting at The Hague’s Mauritshuis museum, while another vandalized a Rolex store in London.
Glenn Lutz Presents 'A MACHINE THAT MAKES' at Guts Gallery in London
Exploring the key tenets of his recent book, ‘There’s Light’. To accompany his recent book release, There’s Light, Glenn Lutz is currently showcasing a new solo exhibition at Guts Gallery in London that expands on the core tenets touched on through his practice relating to Black masculinity, sexuality, identity and mental wellness.
StreetX and Crocs Develop a Celebration of the Bold and Unique Australian Coastline
Coming together in a celebration of the bold and unique Australian coastline, StreetX and Crocs have joined forces to reimagine the Classic Clog. The imaginative reinvention showcases the natural aquatic hues of the region through a marbled pattern expressed throughout. The collaboration is further detailed by dangerous Australian animals interacting...
KAWS Partners With Museum of Graffiti for Collector’s Cereal Box Giveaway
Whether it be eroded sculptures or figurines, Brian Donnelly a.k.a. KAWS’ works continue to bring a fun take on nostalgia. Now, the American artist has teamed up with the Museum of Graffiti for a collector’s cereal box giveaway. This Halloween weekend only, the Museum of Graffiti is set...
Oliver Spencer’s FW22 Collection Is a Combination of Tradition and Modernity
British designer Oliver Spencer is inspired by the coming together of tradition and modernity — and the brand’s newest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 proves just that. From Spencer’s early days of being a self-taught tailor and shopkeeper, the designer has built his brand around his vision of hand-crafted and contemporary styles that are synergized with stylish accents and tailored details. With this in mind, the label’s latest collection for this breezy season combines a selection of different materials from heavy-set corduroy to high-quality knitwear and leather.
A.P.C. Explores Maritime Wonder for SS23
With Jean Touitou’s A.P.C., the attention to elevated minimalism remains paramount whether it be through streamlined outerwear or lively coordinating sets. For its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Paris-based brand explores the multidimensionality of maritime wonder. Specifically, the ensembles are inspired by French yachtsman Éric Tabarly whose signature style...
The Last Redemption Explores the Rural Countryside for FW22
Following the release of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, dubbed “Beautiful Dark Twisted World,” Chinese label The Last Redemption has returned to introduce its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which storms the countryside. Grounded in exceptional tailoring, sharp textures, and a dark palette, the menswear range explores the idea of conflict...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Hot off the heels of its fourth Winter release, Palace is preparing to launch the Week 5 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The fifth seasonal delivery features a variety of winter-ready essentials that will have you decked out for the incoming crisp weather. The Week 5 selection features hefty outerwear, resistant fleece, Tri-Ferg pullovers, jacquard quarter-zips, caps, beanies, and more.
Daniel Patrick and Avianne Jewelers Presents the DP Chevron Link Chain Necklace
Growing up enamored of hip-hop culture, the Australian-born designer Daniel Patrick founded his namesake label for luxury sportswear, an amalgamation of his athletic background and penchant for streetwear. Each collection presented by Daniel Patrick continues to draw inspiration from his passions, which includes some of his favorite cities in the world — Los Angeles and New York.
Maharishi Delivers Fighter Pilot-Inspired Jackets to HBX
Following the release of its “Experimental Flight” collection, maharishi has just returned to HBX with new pieces from its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Inspired by fighter pilots’ uniforms in WWII, the latest lineup features an olive-colored Upcycled A2 Flight Jacket and Wide Flight Pants with unique patchwork patterns made from vintage military quilted liners and organic materials sourced from M60 Czech field jackets.
Perte D'ego FW22 Dresses for Brunch in Aspen
Born out of New Delhi, India, menswear imprint Perte D’ego operates under the creative jurisdiction of traditional design techniques, including intricate appliqué, hand dyeing, precise cutwork, hand embroideries and Zari weaving. After debuting an eclectic collection dedicated to summertime adventures in July, designer Utkarsh Mithas has made reservations in a slightly-colder destination for Fall/Winter 2022, with a line titled “Brunch in Aspen.”
OBEY Holiday 2022 Updates Seasonal Classics
Just in time for cooler weather and closer moments with friends, OBEY has released its new Holiday 2022 collection. As usual, the Irvine-based brand presented an updated take on seasonal streetwear classics. Comprising the collection is a range of workwear-inspired outerwear, puffer jackets, knitwear, hoodies, overshirts, button-down shirts, tees and more. Knitwear continues to serve as a collection standout with knitted polos, cardigans and sweater vests done up in multicolored graphic designs from stars to abstract swirls.
Pharrell Expands His adidas NMD Hu "Animal Print" Pack With a New Olive Colorway
Multi-hyphenate Pharrell Williams has been sparking major headlines in recent memory. He just launched his own auction house and digital media platform JOOPITER, erected a new BBC location in Miami and is on the brink of dropping his new single “Down in Atlanta” alongside Travis Scott this week. And now he’s swiveling our attention back to his ongoing partnership with.
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
ZEGNA Presents Its New “Outdoor” Collection for FW22
Just in time as the cold weather arrives, luxury Italian brand ZEGNA has released its new Fall/Winter 2022 “Outdoor” Collection. Taking inspiration from northern Italy’s Biella Alps and the brand’s Oasi Zegna (home of values), the brand honed in on a full wardrobe collection that highlights versatility and sustainability paired with leisure. The new ZEGNA drop comprises outerwear, knitwear and trousers in colorways that are bold, neutral and earth-toned inspired. On the accessories front, the brand has incorporated GPS technology for its “Venu® 2 Plus” Smartwatch which incorporates safety, payment and health technology features programmed via Garmin.
Seiko Celebrates 25 Years of the 500 Series Shinkansen With 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' Watch
Seiko has just teamed up with the Japan Railways Group for a limited watch celebrating the 25th anniversary of the debut of the 500 Series Shinkansen. The watch is themed on the Evangelion Shinkansen and is presented as the “500 TYPE EVA” watch. Limited to 5,000 pieces, the...
