Man becomes Florida’s newest millionaire after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket
A Seminole County man is Florida's newest millionaire.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
click orlando
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
6 shot at Florida nightclub, deputies say
Six people were shot at a Florida nightclub Saturday morning, according to deputies.
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
NBC Miami
Teen Threatened to Blow Up Central Florida School Because She Was ‘Bored': Police
Police arrested a 13-year-old girl this week who allegedly threatened to blow up her central Florida school after telling police she was "bored." NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported the teen was arrested Wednesday after writing "I am gonna blow up this school" with the date "11.5.2022" on the bathroom of Boone Middle School in Haines City.
click orlando
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
brevardtimes.com
Port Canaveral Charter Captain Batters Taxi Driver, Rams HOA Gate With Truck
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Zachary Taylor Shedd, a Port Canaveral charter boat captain for Fired Up Fishing Charters, plead guilty to battering a 67-year-old taxi cab driver in Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to the arrest affidavit, a taxi driver with his passenger was attempting to enter the security gate...
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
vieravoice.com
It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024
It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
wogx.com
WATCH: FHP trooper saves life of motorcyclist found laying on sidewalk in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper found a motorcyclist lying on the sidewalk in Kissimmee, Florida, and performed CPR, saving the man's life, according to the FHP Orlando. Trooper Joseph Santos began CPR on the man, who started breathing moments later, the FHP said. Video posted by...
click orlando
Melbourne man accused of shooting at police held on no bond
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne man accused of shooting at police officers early Saturday is being held on no bond. Anthony Rivera, 32, faces several charges stemming from the shootout with Melbourne police when they responded to a domestic violence call on Millicent Circle, according to the Melbourne Police Department. He appeared in court on Sunday, and a judge ordered he be held without bond.
brevardtimes.com
WATCH REPLAY: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch USSF 44
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a classified U.S. Space Force satellite (USSF 44) is scheduled to liftoff on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time from Space Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. WATCH LIVE SpaceX Falcon...
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
