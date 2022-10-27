ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
vieravoice.com

It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024

It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Melbourne man accused of shooting at police held on no bond

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne man accused of shooting at police officers early Saturday is being held on no bond. Anthony Rivera, 32, faces several charges stemming from the shootout with Melbourne police when they responded to a domestic violence call on Millicent Circle, according to the Melbourne Police Department. He appeared in court on Sunday, and a judge ordered he be held without bond.
MELBOURNE, FL
brevardtimes.com

WATCH REPLAY: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch USSF 44

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a classified U.S. Space Force satellite (USSF 44) is scheduled to liftoff on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time from Space Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. WATCH LIVE SpaceX Falcon...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL

Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
SEBASTIAN, FL

