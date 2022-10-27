ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Berry
4d ago

Love the Ridgeline. Have had two and now on my third. Best ride of all mid sized pickups. If you do not need one for heavy duty hauling this is it. Great safety and luxury features. Will run easily for 225000 miles

Hannah
1d ago

Had a Ridgeline. Loved it, except for the problems. Glad I got the extended warranty, otherwise, I would have been $8k or so in the hole. Kept getting warning messages about he exhaust system. They said it was a software glitch. Software reloaded 3 times. Still came on. Replaced catalytic converter. Still came on. Replaced injector rail and injectors. That finally did the trick. A few thousand miles after that, the center stack failed. Completely. That was the first time I had heard of the center stack failing, but the exhaust problem was a known issue. I hope it has been fixed. When the extended warranty ran out, I traded to an F-150. We had a 55 pound dog and a 35 pound dog at the time. Now we have the 55lb and a “gonna be” 55lb dog. The Ridgeline would now be too small.

