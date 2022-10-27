ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Hazmat crews cleaning up mercury spill at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Hazmat crews were working to clean up a mercury spill at a South Jordan home Monday night. Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner with the South Jordan Fire Department said crews were called out to the home, located near 11700 Kings Crossing Way, around 5 p.m. No...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KPCW

Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween

The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...

