FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLTV
Residential evacuations lifted following Sugar House apartment complex fire
SALT LAKE CITY — All residential evacuations ordered last week after an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House caught fire have been lifted. That’s according to a 4:43 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, which states, “Residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments may return to their units.”
Evacuations due to Sugar House apartment building fire lifted
Evacuated esidents near a massive fire at an apartment building under construction in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City were allowed to return home Sunday afternoon.
KSLTV
Sugar House businesses still can’t open a week after fire
SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the residents who fled their apartments amid the Sugar House fire last week are back in their homes. But, it’s a different situation for several businesses closed by the fire. It’s still not safe for some of them to reopen. Residents...
KSLTV
Hazmat crews cleaning up mercury spill at South Jordan home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Hazmat crews were working to clean up a mercury spill at a South Jordan home Monday night. Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner with the South Jordan Fire Department said crews were called out to the home, located near 11700 Kings Crossing Way, around 5 p.m. No...
Crews continue to fight Sugar House fire, more than three days after ignited
Fire crews continued to control flare-ups at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House Saturday, more than three days after a massive fire ignited.
KSLTV
Park City will experiment further with reusable to-go container program
PARK CITY, Utah — A reusable take-out food container trial in Park City throughout the month of October is wrapping up. A handful of restaurants and a catering business packaged up a lot of meals in multi-use containers this month. They’re made out of the same kind of plastic as baby bottles.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
KSLTV
Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
KSLTV
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
KSLTV
A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
KSLTV
Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween
The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar Alley all but destroyed in massive overnight fire. It sought to extend Sugar House retail and housing space.
A massive fire at a building under construction in the core of Sugar House has significantly damaged Lowe Property Group’s Sugar Alley, and it appears the project that has taken years to get to a point where it was nearly completed will be demolished. Police blocked off Highland Drive...
