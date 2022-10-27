ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

gonomad.com

Branson, Missouri: Here’s Why So Many People Visit

Visiting Branson MO: Not On Our List But Too Popular to Skip. Branson, Missouri, is the entertainment mecca of the mid-south. A city of countless performance theaters, a 61-acre theme park, not to mention zip lines, wax museums, mini-golf courses, and a plethora of restaurants. We had heard about it...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo

Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
khqa.com

Eugene Field Elementary principal to return on 'probationary status'

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley will remain in her position at the school but on a "probationary status." The Hannibal Board of Education made that decision one week after placing Whitely on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after it came to light Whitley posted a photo on social media that depicted a baby doll with its face colored in black hanging by a noose.
HANNIBAL, MO
republictigersports.com

New Record Highlights District Performances as 3 Qualify for State

Three Republic cross country runners earned a berth in the state championship at Columbia next week. Gracie Troester, Kristin Probst, and Brady Purcell are all state-bound based on their performances at the Class 5 District 2 race in Nixa Saturday. Troester finished second in the girls race, and she shattered...
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

15-year-old struck by vehicle on Highway 60 passes away

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway...
AURORA, MO

