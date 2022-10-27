HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley will remain in her position at the school but on a "probationary status." The Hannibal Board of Education made that decision one week after placing Whitely on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after it came to light Whitley posted a photo on social media that depicted a baby doll with its face colored in black hanging by a noose.

