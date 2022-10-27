Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gonomad.com
Branson, Missouri: Here’s Why So Many People Visit
Visiting Branson MO: Not On Our List But Too Popular to Skip. Branson, Missouri, is the entertainment mecca of the mid-south. A city of countless performance theaters, a 61-acre theme park, not to mention zip lines, wax museums, mini-golf courses, and a plethora of restaurants. We had heard about it...
KYTV
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
KYTV
Missouri State University has a celebration for its largest donation pool yet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University hosted a big celebration for the largest fundraising campaign in campus history. Actor, comedian, and MSU Alumni John Goodman hosted live music and live performances, all for the success of current and future MSU students and staff. “I think it’s vital to the...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
khqa.com
Eugene Field Elementary principal to return on 'probationary status'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley will remain in her position at the school but on a "probationary status." The Hannibal Board of Education made that decision one week after placing Whitely on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after it came to light Whitley posted a photo on social media that depicted a baby doll with its face colored in black hanging by a noose.
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
republictigersports.com
New Record Highlights District Performances as 3 Qualify for State
Three Republic cross country runners earned a berth in the state championship at Columbia next week. Gracie Troester, Kristin Probst, and Brady Purcell are all state-bound based on their performances at the Class 5 District 2 race in Nixa Saturday. Troester finished second in the girls race, and she shattered...
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
koamnewsnow.com
15-year-old struck by vehicle on Highway 60 passes away
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway...
Comments / 0