Grand Opening Held for Ross Avenue Apartments in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.
Mayors Monday: Plover Administrator Dan Ault
PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — Plover Administrator Dan Ault says there’s no bad blood between the Village and Stevens Point. The Village Board recently voted to cut ties with the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, a move that he says is being made to help strengthen the entire region. “While they’re doing their thing, we are going to focus on our pitch and our beliefs on marketing,” said Ault. “What we are going to do is target wheels on ramps. We want people to get in here, and when they start experiencing and seeing what Plover is all about, then they will also see and experience what Stevens Point is all about.
Saturday High School Scoreboard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Saturday’s high school scoreboard:. Rhinelander 0 Rice Lake 0 (Rhinelander advances on penalty kicks) Rhinelander earns trip to State and will face Green Bay Notre Dame in a D-3 matchup this Friday at 4:30 pm at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Girls...
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
Man Found Guilty On Incest, Bestiality, Other Charges
ANTIGO, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Robert Wildman, 32, was found guilty of incest with a child, bestiality with an animal and second degree sexual assault among six felonies on Thursday in Langlade County Court in a disturbing court case, according to court records. He was also found guilty of...
