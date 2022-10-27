Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Update on Removal of Last Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach
The work to remove the pier and caisson structures, known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2, at Haskell's Beach is going well and is on schedule to be completed by early next year. At the end of August, the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta began the work which will up to six months to complete. Sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations, but the beach will remain open otherwise.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Half Marathon This Weekend Will Result in US 101 Ramp Closures
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6and will result in the closure of two US 101 offramps from 6 am to 10:30 am in the following locations:. Southbound US 101...
Old Navy, Smart & Final making plans for Lompoc locations
Old Navy and Smart & Final could be among the list of new businesses opening in Lompoc. Big Lots! Is also expected to open soon.
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday.
Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash at 4004 Foxen Canyon Rd around 2:30 p.m Sunday.
State Route 246/Highway 1 Pavement Project in Lompoc begins
A project to pave and improve State Route 246 and Highway 1 in Lompoc begins on Monday, October 31. Roadwork will continue until project completion in September 2023.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile”
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salines said this week that the "Green Mile," known for its cannabis dispensaries along Channel Islands Boulevard, now gets 75-thousand visitors a month. Salines said that brings in $5 million in sales taxes a month, or $60 million a year. This month neighbors along Bolker Dr. used those
Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria
The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could bring a solution for people amid a tough housing search.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy Available to Help Goleta Businesses Prevent Burglaries￼
GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2022 – The City of Goleta's Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.
Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Firefighters Tackle Engine Fire and Traffic Collision
Montecito firefighters responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, an engine fire and a collision. At 9:50 am, Montecito firefighters responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance and...
Crews work quickly but fire heavily damages San Luis Obispo County home
“No one was injured in the blaze,” according to Toni Davis, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Noozhawk
Natural Cafe on State Street to Shut Down Over Homeless, Parklets and Rats
Another one of downtown Santa Barbara's flagship local restaurants is fleeing State Street. The Natural Cafe at 508 State St. is closing its doors after 30 years. The lease is up in March 2023, and owner Kelly Brown told Noozhawk on Friday that State Street is no longer a viable place.
