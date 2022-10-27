ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Update on Removal of Last Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The work to remove the pier and caisson structures, known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2, at Haskell’s Beach is going well and is on schedule to be completed by early next year. At the end of August, the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta began the work which will up to six months to complete. Sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations, but the beach will remain open otherwise.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile”

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salines said this week that the "Green Mile," known for its cannabis dispensaries along Channel Islands Boulevard, now gets 75-thousand visitors a month. Salines said that brings in $5 million in sales taxes a month, or $60 million a year. This month neighbors along Bolker Dr. used those The post Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy Available to Help Goleta Businesses Prevent Burglaries￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Firefighters Tackle Engine Fire and Traffic Collision

Montecito firefighters responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, an engine fire and a collision. At 9:50 am, Montecito firefighters responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance and...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?

Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy