Missouri State

OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How a third of all fish caught in the ocean is turned into something that no one eats

The oceans are running out of fish. To slow down that problem, environmentalists pushed for fish farming, or aquaculture. This was supposed to be the solution, but it ended up being a problem on its own. This industry became too big and too hungry. To fatten the farmed fish faster, they started feeding them high-protein pellets, called fish meal, made from massive amounts of fish caught at sea and pulverized into powder. Now, more than 30% of all marine life pulled from the sea goes to feed other onland fish.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

$51,000 reward offered in Washington state after investigation reveals 6 wolves found dead were poisoned

Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18.
WASHINGTON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels

A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
CLARKSDALE, MS
Field & Stream

Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret

Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed

The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos

Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too

A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]

