Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
How a third of all fish caught in the ocean is turned into something that no one eats
The oceans are running out of fish. To slow down that problem, environmentalists pushed for fish farming, or aquaculture. This was supposed to be the solution, but it ended up being a problem on its own. This industry became too big and too hungry. To fatten the farmed fish faster, they started feeding them high-protein pellets, called fish meal, made from massive amounts of fish caught at sea and pulverized into powder. Now, more than 30% of all marine life pulled from the sea goes to feed other onland fish.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
$51,000 reward offered in Washington state after investigation reveals 6 wolves found dead were poisoned
Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18.
Severe drought reveals incredible discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
A 19th-century shipwreck was uncovered in the drought-stricken Mississippi River. According to archaeologists, the wreck is believed to be a trading ship built in 1896 in Indiana.
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
(CNN) — Tower Rock — a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis — is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot.
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed
The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
Bison Charges Directly At Tourist’s Car In Yellowstone National Park: “Oh My God”
Yellowstone National Park has long been the ultimate place for people from around the world to see many of America’s greatest wildlife attractions, from bears and wolves to elk, moose, and the majestic American bison. At one point as many as 60 million bison roamed the western rangelands of...
‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos
Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too
A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]
Someone is shooting wild horses in southern Utah and the West. Why?
The shooting deaths of 16 wild horses in Utah’s San Juan County remains a mystery. Horses have also been found shot to death in Arizona. An advocacy group is demanding answers.
