ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LOOK: UFO Sighting in Florida Turns Out to Be Flying Tent

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkMRt_0ip1nSeN00

Is it a plane? A bird? No, it’s a tent. This is exactly what some asked themselves when they saw an upside-down tent floating over Florida. However, at first, it appeared to be some type of UFO.

The strangest part of the whole ordeal is that many Floridians didn’t seem so surprised. “Meanwhile, Florida continues to Florida,” one person wrote after the incident via Twitter. Meteorologist Matt Devitt from Fort Myers posted pictures of the unidentified flying tent on social media. However, even for Devitt, “this was a new one.”

“How crazy is this?!” Devitt wrote in a Facebook post from Oct. 26. “Large tent spotted randomly floating high in the sky above Iona in Southwest Florida on Tuesday. Thankfully nobody was in it!”

The photo was credited to one of the station’s viewers. In addition, Devitt had no doubt the pic was legitimate. He theorizes the tent was “launched up by a surface whirlwind,” the same force that often sends inflatable bounce houses into the sky.

According to Devitt, such phenomena occur when the air near the ground heats and rises, resulting in cooler air to fill the gap. Then, the swirl of circulation creates an “upward lift into the sky.”

After the incident, people couldn’t help but get humourous about the whole ordeal. Some responses include references to Airbnb and quotes from The Wizard of Oz. In addition, flying Florida tent memes have already started to pop up on the internet.

“This week’s sign that the Apocalypse is upon us,” Jeremy Seibert tweeted. “Typical day in Florida,” Michael Solomonides posted. “A UFO! No, wait… it’s a large tent?!” Denise Gutzmer wrote. “Somebody missed a great opportunity to tie some ropes with a chair under that tent,” Mike Stanislaw said. Iona is on the state’s Gulf Coast in Lee County.

Pilots report dozens of odd, potential UFO sightings near Pacific coast

Across the country, dozens of pilots have reported several sightings of unidentified flying objects flying across the Pacific Ocean over the last two months.

According to reports, Ben Hansen, former FBI agent and the host of the Discovery+ show “UFO Witness,” obtained new footage recordings that show stunned pilots struggling to describe the sightings.

Hansen studied accounts of pilots from Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and others from Aug. 6 and Sept. 23. In one fascinating report, a former military pilot said he saw multiple aircraft flying over him.

“We’ve got a few aircraft to our north here, and he’s going around in circles, much higher altitude than us. Any idea what they are?” pilot Mark Hulsey said on Aug. 18 while flying a charter jet off the coast in Los Angeles.

The baffled controller then responds, telling the pilot he has no idea who or what it could be.

Hulsey called back 20 minutes later to say that the three aircraft he had initially reported had increased to seven, hovering between 5,000 and 10,000 feet above him.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard

A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Brown Bear Charges Unfazed Bird Hunter Who Holds His Fire

If you have not seen a brown bear charge a hunter lately, then we have a situation for you to check out right here. So, in this viral video, a hunter is out in the woods. As the camera looks straight ahead, we see a brown bear come out of nowhere. He takes some steps toward the hunter, who is breathing quite heavily.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother

Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Rachel Reveals She’s Engaged to Boyfriend

The oldest daughter of Terry Bradshaw is engaged! Rachel Bradshaw announced her relationship development Monday afternoon on Instagram. However, Rachel has yet to publicly put a name to her fiancé. But she has posted plenty of photos, including on Monday, when she shared the news to her 171,000 social media followers. Nope, this wasn’t a trick or a spooky story, even though it was a Halloween announcement. Rachel first began posting about her man in the spring. By then, the two had dated for 10 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado

For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
BON SECOUR, AL
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska

This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Outsider.com

Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Wild ‘Theory in League Circles’ About Their Split Emerges

Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, a wild theory in league circles about the split has surfaced. The New York Post reports that during Barstool’s Pardon My Take on Friday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared the most recent gossip about the split. “There’s a theory in league circles,” Florio stated. “And I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins. Because of the flirtation with Brady, because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking to the Dolphins.”
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy