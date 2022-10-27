I am writing to provide some perspective on what San Benito can expect if Measure R passes. This measure is aimed at killing the Strada Verde Innovation Center, which has been under consideration as a source of economic development, revenues and jobs for San Benito County for three years. It is a proposed testing and proving facility for self-driving cars and would include substantial research and development facilities that would bring good jobs at all levels of the skills spectrum and millions of dollars per year for the county, San Benito schools and other important agencies which deliver critical services residents rely on.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO