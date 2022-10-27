Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fates are assured for all four teams in UEFA Champions League Group G, but that doesn’t mean Sevilla won’t be visiting Man City on Wednesday. Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla is struggling in both the UCL and La Liga this season, sitting 18th in Spain (!?!) and headed to the Europa League after finishing third in the group.
Starr Andrews Makes History as First Black US Figure Skater to Win Grand Prix Medal
On Oct. 29, 21-year-old Starr Andrews made history at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, as the first Black US figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal since the series began in 1995. "I can't even put into [words] how I feel right now!!" Andrews wrote on Instagram. The skater has come a long way since her viral 2010 performance to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. "I couldn't be more proud of how I skated in Canada. Thank you to all the support I've gotten even on the skates that weren't my best. This is a dream come true," she said in her recent post. Andrews performed her second program of the tournament — a beautiful free skate to Belgian singer Lara Fabian's rendition of "Je Suis Malade" — on Saturday, moving up from fifth place to second overall with a score of 191.26, 10 points higher than her previous personal best at a Grand Prix in France in 2019. During the program, Andrews expertly executed six triple jumps, including a difficult double axel euler triple salchow. Japan's Rinka Watanabe took first with a total of 197.59 points, while Young You of South Korea earned the bronze medal with 190.15 points, according to Team USA.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu earned more than World Number One Swiatek in Highest Paid Female Athletes list topped by Osaka despite indifferent season
The commercial power of three tennis players in particular has been shown in the recent Sportico published Top 15 Highest Paid Marketable Female Athletes list which featured two players who have had in different seasons on the court but lucrative off it. Naomi Osaka leads the list with $53.2m, with...
Golf.com
After playing way into contention, DP World Tour pro emotionally announces retirement
DP World Tour pro Sebastian Heisele seems content to call it a career, even amid one of his best performances. After firing a third-round 65 on Saturday at the Portugal Masters, Heisele made a surprising announcement during his post-round interview: Sunday will be his final competitive round. The timing of...
