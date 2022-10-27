ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fates are assured for all four teams in UEFA Champions League Group G, but that doesn’t mean Sevilla won’t be visiting Man City on Wednesday. Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla is struggling in both the UCL and La Liga this season, sitting 18th in Spain (!?!) and headed to the Europa League after finishing third in the group.
POPSUGAR

Starr Andrews Makes History as First Black US Figure Skater to Win Grand Prix Medal

On Oct. 29, 21-year-old Starr Andrews made history at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, as the first Black US figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal since the series began in 1995. "I can't even put into [words] how I feel right now!!" Andrews wrote on Instagram. The skater has come a long way since her viral 2010 performance to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. "I couldn't be more proud of how I skated in Canada. Thank you to all the support I've gotten even on the skates that weren't my best. This is a dream come true," she said in her recent post. Andrews performed her second program of the tournament — a beautiful free skate to Belgian singer Lara Fabian's rendition of "Je Suis Malade" — on Saturday, moving up from fifth place to second overall with a score of 191.26, 10 points higher than her previous personal best at a Grand Prix in France in 2019. During the program, Andrews expertly executed six triple jumps, including a difficult double axel euler triple salchow. Japan's Rinka Watanabe took first with a total of 197.59 points, while Young You of South Korea earned the bronze medal with 190.15 points, according to Team USA.
Golf.com

After playing way into contention, DP World Tour pro emotionally announces retirement

DP World Tour pro Sebastian Heisele seems content to call it a career, even amid one of his best performances. After firing a third-round 65 on Saturday at the Portugal Masters, Heisele made a surprising announcement during his post-round interview: Sunday will be his final competitive round. The timing of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy