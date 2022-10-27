ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLS: No discipline for Fountas, can't corroborate claim

NEW YORK (AP) — D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence.
WASHINGTON, DC

