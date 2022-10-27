After a terrible loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, the Las Vegas Raiders look to get back into the win column against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday morning was a punch in the face for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they went into the Caesars Superdome and were completely outclassed by the New Orleans Saints. The offense was atrocious, the coaching was horrible, and in the end, the defense had no answer for the combination of Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara in a 24-0 loss on the road.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 57 MINUTES AGO