VIDEO: Shirtless Kid Gets Fans Hyped AF at St. Louis Blues Game

By Jaime Lees
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424jr7_0ip1mAtu00

The Blues might’ve lost to the Oilers last night, but St. Louis Blues fans still know how to have a good time.

The big hero of the night was a shirtless kid who was shown on the jumbotron and who got everybody hyped AF to be in the big Blues house.

Blues mascot Louie is supposed to be the guy who gets everyone amped, but this scrawny kid who was swinging his shirt around and kissing his little arm muscles was definitely the king of vibe at Enterprise Center last night.

Some people just light up when in front of a camera, and this young man’s enthusiasm was contagious. He lost his shirt (and he lost his shit), but he gained thousands of fans. Somebody needs to hire this kid to do commercials for the Blues.

All hail Emperor NoShirt. Long may he reign. Let’s go Blues.

