This Is The Most Haunted Restaurant In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever been enjoying dinner and felt like an extra guest was seated next to you? Tons of restaurants across the country are rumored to be haunted .

The Food Network compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. The website states, "It could be that your favorite local watering hole or eatery is haunted. These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

According to the list, Arizona's most haunted restaurant is The Stockyards Restaurant & 1889 Saloon, Arizona’s Original Steakhouse in Phoenix. The website explains what makes the eatery so haunted:

" The Stockyards Restaurant & 1889 Saloon , aka Arizona’s Original Steakhouse, was originally built as Stockyards Café in 1947 to feed the cowboys working Phoenix’s actual stockyards. After a major fire destroyed most of the original building in 1953, the restaurant was rebuilt in 1954 as a steakhouse called Stockyards Restaurant and Bar 1889, complete with oversize cushy booths, a hand-carved mahogany bar and cattle-brand chandeliers. The classic steakhouse spirit remains — as do actual spirits. In the Saloon, many bar patrons have seen an apparition of the "lady in the red dress," who is also depicted on one of the wall murals behind the bar (pictured above). And one cleaning crew vowed never to come back after they saw a ghost crouching in the corner. For a slice of history without the spooks, ask for booth 26 in the Gold Coast room, beloved by John Wayne and Barry Goldwater, who were regulars. Feast on signature dishes like slow-roasted prime rib or Paloma Ranch calf fries, lightly breaded and deep-fried veal testicles. It’s a nod to the Stockyards circa 1950 when bulls were converted to steers and cowboys traded testicles for whiskey across the bar."

The full list of America's most haunted restaurants can be found on The Food Network's website .

