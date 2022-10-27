ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert canceled after 2-year-old found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — An AMBER Alert was canceled for a 2-year-old boy after authorities said he was found safe in north Minneapolis. According to Apple Valley Police, officers responded to a home on the 12700 block of German Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported their child was taken by his biological father.
