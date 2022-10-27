Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’. He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
411mania.com
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
411mania.com
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411mania.com
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Says He Occasionally Gives Input To WWE
Brian Gewirtz no longer works with WWE, but he says he still shares his input with the company from time to time. Gewirtz was head writer for WWE for many years and is now a producer alongside The Rock. During an interview with Under the Ring promoting Young Rock and Tales From the Territories, Gewirtz talked about occasionally giving suggestions and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley on Last Woman Standing Match, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Gotham Knights
– Bayley wrote the following tweet on facing Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Sasha Banks and Her WWE Status
– According to a report by the F4WOnline.com Daily Update, there is an update on the status of Sasha Banks and her relationship with WWE. According to the report, Sasha Banks was in attendance at the WWE live event on Sunday night in Mexico City. According to the report, Banks...
411mania.com
Zelina Vega Discusses Joining Legado Del Fantasma
– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to Zelina Vega, who discussed joining Legado Del Fantasma. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “People are going to see me in a similar light but they have no idea what’s going to come after thing. They have no idea why I’m with the group that I am now, and I think all these questions are going to be answered really soon … One thing people always wanted to see was, ‘Like, okay, when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader of herself?’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be, but I’m also bringing people.'”
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Files Trademark on Queen of the Ring
– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark application for “Queen of the Ring” last week for multiple categories. The trademark application was filed on October 28 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings were followed for the following areas:. Mark For: QUEEN OF...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More
-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!. -To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Tired of Being Humble, Rikishi & Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, LA Knight Turns 40
– WWE on FOX released this candid footage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talking to the camera saying how he’s “tired of being humble”:. – WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Rikishi will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Also, Drew McIntyre was announced as a guest during last night’s episode of Raw Talk.
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 10.31.22
Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Says Road Dogg Was the Most Creatively Talented Member of DX
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX). Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via...
Comments / 0