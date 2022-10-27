WWE News: Seth Rogen Jokes About Resemblance to Unmasked Kane, Note on This Weekend’s NXT Show, Lacey Evans SmackDown Vlog

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Speaks Out on Exit Rumors
It’s almost impossible to imagine The Young and the Restless without Victor Newman and his portrayer, Eric Braeden. And yet this weekend, rumors surfaced that we might have to do exactly that, as the iconic character and his much-loved alter ego would soon be exiting Genoa City. Never one...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Sasha Banks and Her WWE Status
– According to a report by the F4WOnline.com Daily Update, there is an update on the status of Sasha Banks and her relationship with WWE. According to the report, Sasha Banks was in attendance at the WWE live event on Sunday night in Mexico City. According to the report, Banks...
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says His Match With The Great Muta Is The Real Forbidden Door
In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match with The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH, which he said was ‘the real Forbidden Door.’. He said: “There were people in WWE who pushed my back. It’s nothing but a miracle. Of course, I wanted...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 10.31.22
Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley on Last Woman Standing Match, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Gotham Knights
– Bayley wrote the following tweet on facing Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
411mania.com
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Night’s WWE Raw
– Fightful Select has the details on the producers assigned for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:. * Molly Holly and Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. * The Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley confrontation was produced by Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes. * Austin Theory vs....
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
411mania.com
Update on Rumored Return of Dark Side of the Ring
– While the creators of Dark Side of the Ring said the popular wrestling docuseries would continue later on at some point, there is still no official word yet on the future of the series. Dave Meltzer reported an update on the show’s return on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Upcoming Tales From the Territories Episodes, Madusa Introduces New ‘Paving the Way’ Video Podcast
– Upcoming episodes of VICE TV’s Tales From the Territories will feature the following subjects (h/t PWInsider. * November 22 – World Class Championship Wrestling. – WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, debuted her new video podcast, “Paving the Way.” You can check out the new video below:
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More
-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!. -To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Tired of Being Humble, Rikishi & Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, LA Knight Turns 40
– WWE on FOX released this candid footage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talking to the camera saying how he’s “tired of being humble”:. – WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Rikishi will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Also, Drew McIntyre was announced as a guest during last night’s episode of Raw Talk.
411mania.com
NXT Live Full Results 10.29.2022: NXT Championship, Halloween Battle Royal, & More
NXT hosted a live event tonight in Winter Haven, FL. You can find some highlights and the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) below. *Men’s Halloween Battle Royal Match: Josh Briggs wins. *Axiom defeated Javier Bernal. *Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend & unnamed partner. *Edris Enofe &...
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Comments / 0