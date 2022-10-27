Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
Do You Know This Man? Police Say He Robbed Wyomissing Home Depot
Police in Berks County are searching for the man they say stole from the Home Depot. According to authorities, the unknown man left the Home Depot on Crossing Drive in Wyomissing with merchandise he did not pay for on Thursday, Oct. 27 at around 2:15 p.m. Anyone who can identify...
UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say
UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County PD Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Liberty Park. Khaliyah Keith was reported missing tonight from her home on the 700 block of Everett Street. She is described as a black female, 5’6”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was...
Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County
A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County
A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
FOUND: 2-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing With Her South Jersey Mom
UPDATE: A two-year-old girl who was reported missing with her South Jersey mother has been found safe in New York City, authorities said. Nazareth Medina was believed to be with her mother, Vanessa Medina, Willingboro police said. The Willingboro police chief and Burlington County prosecutor revealed that the mother left...
Shock Spreads After Pizza Deliveryman Killed In Botched Philadelphia Carjacking
Support is surging for the family of a pizza deliveryman killed in what authorities are calling a botched carjacking in Philadelphia. Enyury A. Rodriguez's loved ones identified him as the victim of the Thursday, Oct. 20 incident on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:30 p.m. More than $14,300...
Police: 6 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties
Police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in Northern Liberties.
Man found shot inside car in Kensington dies at hospital: Police
Police say the 30-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
