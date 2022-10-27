ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGMD Radio

Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say

UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County PD Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Liberty Park. Khaliyah Keith was reported missing tonight from her home on the 700 block of Everett Street. She is described as a black female, 5’6”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County

A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot while driving in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
READING, PA
NJ.com

Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say

A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ

