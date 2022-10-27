Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2
Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5
Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Playtime: Halloween events, hockey for free and high school information nights
Getting the most bang for my buck on a kid’s Halloween costume was a big priority when they were younger. Now that they’re older there are fewer pre-func opportunities and in our case, waning interest as well. On top of the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds after a COVID hiatus, I found a couple of other photo ops before you find yourself at Dick’s getting the kids a free burger, signifying to us that Halloween is officially over.
lynnwoodtoday.com
New Gold Star Families Memorial Moment to be unveiled at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park Nov. 2
The City of Lynnwood, the American Gold Star Mothers and the Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1040 will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood. The event is open to the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget
The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget. The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20
Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Cross country K-8 end-of-season winners
College Place Middle School hosted the Edmonds School District’s K-8 cross country meet Oct. 11.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council to receive final budget presentations Oct. 31 before vote in November
The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Oct. 31 work session will focus on the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget review. The council is set to receive presentations from the city’s public works department, with an emphasis on upcoming capital projects. The council will also hear a budget revenue review...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3
People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2022
The Meadowdale Mavericks (13-2 league, 14-3 overall) concluded their regular season schedule with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (1-14, 1-14). The Mavericks’ next match will be at home in the opening round of the District playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Their opponent has yet to be determined as they await the conclusion of the Wesco volleyball season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
