Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2

Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5

Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Playtime: Halloween events, hockey for free and high school information nights

Getting the most bang for my buck on a kid’s Halloween costume was a big priority when they were younger. Now that they’re older there are fewer pre-func opportunities and in our case, waning interest as well. On top of the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds after a COVID hiatus, I found a couple of other photo ops before you find yourself at Dick’s getting the kids a free burger, signifying to us that Halloween is officially over.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget

The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget. The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall

I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council to receive final budget presentations Oct. 31 before vote in November

The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Oct. 31 work session will focus on the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget review. The council is set to receive presentations from the city’s public works department, with an emphasis on upcoming capital projects. The council will also hear a budget revenue review...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3

People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2022

The Meadowdale Mavericks (13-2 league, 14-3 overall) concluded their regular season schedule with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (1-14, 1-14). The Mavericks’ next match will be at home in the opening round of the District playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Their opponent has yet to be determined as they await the conclusion of the Wesco volleyball season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
MEAD, WA

