Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What are the probabilities of ETH’s 500% hike?
The price movement of Ethereum shows worn-out bulls following an extraordinary increase over the previous five days. Given the tremendous obstacle this uptrend is currently facing, it will probably retrace to reliable support levels in order to refuel. The subsequent increase might push ETH to crucial psychological thresholds.
Are Bitcoin bulls headed north of $25,000 or will BTC sustain the current range
Bitcoin [BTC] just concluded a very exciting week observed in a while now. This was because the cryptocurrency’s downside in October continued to build on the bearish performance since mid-August. As A result, the recent rally relieved the tension in the market downturn, hence excitement during last week’s rally.
Cosmos [ATOM] forms a range; here’s why the bulls eye the $17.5-target
Momentum back in favor of the bulls after last week's rally. Cosmos [ATOM] had a bullish outlook on the charts on the higher timeframes once more.
How Polkadot [DOT] investors can look to buy a dip here
Bearish order block heightened the likelihood of a pullback. Polkadot [DOT] has seen a strong recovery from the $5.8 zone over the past week. Technical indicators revealed a good...
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s fate may be at the mercy of bears over the next few days
After a long green week, Bitcoin [BTC] might have fallen back into the hands of sellers who seemed committed to sending the coin below $20,000. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, Maartunn, market sell orders have triumphed over the buying power since BTC hit $20,900 on 30 October.
Bored Apes exit the boredom kingdom but investors may not rejoice just yet
The Bored Ape Yacht Club [BAYC] community ignored the NFT market drawdown and took the collection to the peak of social contribution. According to Lunar Crush, the Yuga Labs-backed collection achieved the feat of reaching its highest social point in the last ninety days.
Assessing XRP’s flow after CTO furthers claims of outperforming BTC, ETH
In response to an allegation that Ripple [XRP] had underperformed, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) claimed it was untrue. David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, who also doubles as its Ripple Ledger (XRPL) lead, said that XRP's performance surpassed that of Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] in 2022.
Bitcoin: Out of sight, out of mine could be the BTC miner motto for Q4 because…
Over the last few months, many miners have faced massive challenges to keep up profits and continue to mine Bitcoin [BTC]. With the growing hashrate and soaring energy prices, miners continue to face one difficulty after another. And one such miner happens to be Core Scientific.
Ethereum: These updates may help ETH investors navigate this week’s uncertainty
Ethereum[ETH] kicked off this week with a slowdown of the bullish momentum that it delivered last week. Investors are now leaning towards the side of caution especially as the market enters another uncertainty period. The upcoming FOMC meeting might have a lot to do with the current outcome.
Could Bitcoin’s security be at risk as a result of this update? Decoding details
Bitcoin [BTC] managed to surpass the $19,000 level towards the end of October. The king coin was constrained to this level for the longest time and made several attempts to move past it. Both holders and watchers rejoiced because they believed that this time, the end of the long-term resistance may signal the beginning of a new rise.
Bitcoin miner Argo fails to raise $27M in funding
London-based Bitcoin mining group Argo Blockchain's plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has failed to take place. The London Stock Exchange today published a press release notifying that Argo no longer believes that this subscription would be consummated under the previously announced terms. On 7 October,...
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk's final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
Assessing the state of Optimism [OP] after it reclaims >$1 billion TVL
Layer-two protocol, Optimism [OP] recouped a $1 billion Total Value Locked (TVL) for the first time since 18 August. According to DappRadar, the Ethereum [ETH]-based blockchain re-hit the milestone on 27 October. However, it could not hold on to it for long before it surpassed the $1 billion mark again...
The Sandbox: What should investors expect after SAND’s latest stunt in the market
As the crypto market shook off its week-long rally, the Sandbox [SAND] defied the trend as it surged 14.14%, hitting its thirty-day high. The metaverse token had followed the market sentiment earlier, registering greens for most of the recently-ended week. However, the latest 24-hour rally was way better than whatever...
LINK’s long-term bullish alliance speaks volumes but what about short-term plans
Chainlink [LINK] revealed its latest adoption update that the chain managed to achieve more than 15 integrations with top blockchains in the last seven days. This update could strengthen LINK's long-term bullish outlook, but is it enough to help secure the recent short-term gains?.
Reasons BNB’s behind-the-curtain plot foreshadows its ongoing developments
BNB chain's native cryptocurrency BNB stood at the #4 rank in terms of market cap according to CoinMarketCap. Additionally, the chain also posted a new development stating its growth in terms of unique addresses.
Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run
Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto's Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer's trust.
Avalanche investors have every reason to be worried despite AVAX’s bullish TVL
Avalanche [AXAV] recently made it to the list of the top cryptos in terms of total value locked (TVL). The network nabbed the third spot and was only behind BNB and Tron [TRX].
Solana investors on cloud 9 have these SOL ecosystem developments to thank
Solana [SOL] has been in the limelight for its NFT space since quite a while now. Solana Daily, A Solana-centric Twitter handle, recently posted a tweet around the same. The tweet also mentioned all the major developments that happened in its NFT ecosystem over the last week.
Maker: Can a surge of interest from these holders have MKR aiming for the stars
MakerDAO has been on the radar of large investors and whales for quite some time now. One of the reasons for the renewed interest from whales could be MakerDAO's foray into short term bond investments.
