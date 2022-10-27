ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

On the Mark: Curtain time and playoff football

SEASON ENDS: The curtain came down on the high school football season of Jackson County this past Friday night. In Ripley, the homestanding Vikings gave Point Pleasant everything it wanted in the “Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket” before succumbing, 28-24.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Russell Wilson

DENVER (AP) — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

DETROIT (108) Bey 4-9 1-1 10, Bogdanovic 9-16 2-2 23, Stewart 4-9 3-4 11, Cunningham 11-23 2-2 27, Ivey 8-17 3-4 19, Livers 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 4-9 5-6 13, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-21 108.
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93

HOUSTON (93) Gordon 5-11 0-0 12, Smith Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Sengun 4-8 6-6 14, Green 4-17 4-7 13, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-2 13, Eason 2-7 2-2 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 9-17 3-6 23, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-88 17-23 93.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Utah 121, Memphis 105

MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 6-16 4-8 19, Adams 1-4 0-1 2, Konchar 2-8 0-0 4, Morant 12-18 12-15 37, Clarke 4-7 0-2 8, Lofton Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Roddy 0-8 2-2 2, Tillman 3-4 2-7 8, Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Williams Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 23-42 105.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy