Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Luke Fickell: Both QBs Know 'we Have Confidence in Them'
The Bearcats take on Navy this Saturday with another AAC winning streak on their minds.
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate… The post Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Trade Deadline: Jaguars Acquire Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jaguars finally have a No. 1 wide receiver.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
How did former Auburn players perform in week eight of the NFL season
These former Tigers players had big games in week eight of the NFL season.
WVNews
On the Mark: Curtain time and playoff football
SEASON ENDS: The curtain came down on the high school football season of Jackson County this past Friday night. In Ripley, the homestanding Vikings gave Point Pleasant everything it wanted in the “Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket” before succumbing, 28-24.
WVNews
Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Russell Wilson
DENVER (AP) — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a...
Howard impresses for Wildcats - Big 12 Week 9 Roundup.
There were multiple standout performances across the conference, but Will Howard gave the Wildcats hope of a conference championship.
Calvin Ridley posts celebratory reaction following trade to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly landed wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley is currently serving an indefinite suspension that will last at least through the 2022 season, a punishment given for betting on games during the 2021 campaign. There are a host of conditions...
WVNews
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108
DETROIT (108) Bey 4-9 1-1 10, Bogdanovic 9-16 2-2 23, Stewart 4-9 3-4 11, Cunningham 11-23 2-2 27, Ivey 8-17 3-4 19, Livers 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 4-9 5-6 13, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-21 108.
Injury Report: Giddey Progressing Toward Returning, Magic Down Multiple Starters
Oklahoma City is beginning to trim down their injury report as the season presses on, but the Thunder's Tuesday night opponent is seeing the opposite trend.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93
HOUSTON (93) Gordon 5-11 0-0 12, Smith Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Sengun 4-8 6-6 14, Green 4-17 4-7 13, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-2 13, Eason 2-7 2-2 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 9-17 3-6 23, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-88 17-23 93.
WVNews
Utah 121, Memphis 105
MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 6-16 4-8 19, Adams 1-4 0-1 2, Konchar 2-8 0-0 4, Morant 12-18 12-15 37, Clarke 4-7 0-2 8, Lofton Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Roddy 0-8 2-2 2, Tillman 3-4 2-7 8, Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Williams Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 23-42 105.
