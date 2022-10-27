Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023
The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline. The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions. From June 15-18 next...
NME
Beastie Boys’ ‘Check Your Head’ to get 30th anniversary reissue
Beastie Boys 1992 album ‘Check Your Head’ is getting a reissue to mark its 30th anniversary. The reissue, via Vinyl Me Please, will be pressed on burgundy and dark red vinyl with AAA lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Ryan Smith (via Consequence). It will also feature linear notes written by Mark Ronson.
Comments / 0