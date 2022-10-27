ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Beastie Boys’ ‘Check Your Head’ to get 30th anniversary reissue

Beastie Boys 1992 album ‘Check Your Head’ is getting a reissue to mark its 30th anniversary. The reissue, via Vinyl Me Please, will be pressed on burgundy and dark red vinyl with AAA lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Ryan Smith (via Consequence). It will also feature linear notes written by Mark Ronson.

