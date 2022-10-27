Takoma Park Police are investigating multiple reports of several shots fired in the area of Fourth Avenue on Oct. 29 near midnight. Officers searched the area for suspects, victims and casings but did not find anything. When the officers returned during daylight on the following day, they found several shell casings and also received a report from a resident that one of the shots went through their house. A bullet fragment was found there.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO