5 Things to Know Today, Nov 1, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Elections: Deadline for a registered voter to request a mailed or faxed vote-by-mail ballot – 8:00 p.m. (by mail) or 11:59 p.m. (email/fax/online). More information here. 2.Montgomery County Council: Council and committee meetings. See...
VA Committee Seeks Local Stories for ‘Operation Green Light’ Holiday Commemoration
In preparation for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Montgomery County Commission on Veteran Affairs is seeking local residents with military service to share their stories for their “Tribute to Montgomery County Veterans” website. The county plans to display some of these veteran tributes throughout the month...
Public Safety Committee Reviews Gun Restriction Bill
As part of their effort to reduce gun violence, the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety (PS) Committee met on Monday, Oct. 31, to review a bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly. The proposed Expedited Bill 21-22, sponsored by County Council...
Leaders Cut Ribbon at Brookville Bus Depot for Solar-Powered Charging
Leaders gathered in Silver Spring to launch the region’s first integrated electric bus charging depot. The Brookville Bus Depot is the nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project, according to the county. Montgomery County has 14 Ride On electric buses and the Brookville Bus Depot should meet full charging capacity — which is 70 buses — by 2026. The county expects to purchase more buses after a new procurement contract is complete next year.
Flu, RSV on the Rise in Montgomery County
While Montgomery County remains in the low level of community level status for COVID-19, incidents of respiratory viruses are on the rise here. Cases and hospitalizations due to influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) are increasing, especially among infants to five year olds, said Sean O’Donnell, county public health emergency preparedness manager.
More Than 100 Displaced After Rockville Fire
More than 100 people were displaced Monday after a fire at an apartment building in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the 800 block of College Parkway around 8:50 a.m., according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Firefighters encountered heavy fire on the top floor that had already burned through the roof. MCFRS helped several people and pets out of the building, Piringer wrote on Twitter.
New, Temporary Planning Board ‘Moving Forward’
The temporary members of the Montgomery County Planning Board are off and running and don’t expect any project delays despite the cancellations of three previous meetings due to the forced resignations of the entire board following a vote of no confidence by the Montgomery County Council. “We are definitely...
Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Crash with Metro Bus, Cruiser
Two men from Washington, D.C. and one from Silver Spring were arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery on Piney Branch Road that was followed by a police pursuit. According to Montgomery County Police, at ab0ut 2:40 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The victim gave police a description of a vehicle that was suspected to be involved as a Toyota Sienna.
Silver Spring Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Silver Spring man on 10 counts related to a hit and run pedestrian collision, according to a Montgomery County Police Department press release. The lead charges in this case are felony hit and run and life-threatening injury resulting from driving a...
Takoma Park Investigating Incidents of Shots Being Fired
Takoma Park Police are investigating multiple reports of several shots fired in the area of Fourth Avenue on Oct. 29 near midnight. Officers searched the area for suspects, victims and casings but did not find anything. When the officers returned during daylight on the following day, they found several shell casings and also received a report from a resident that one of the shots went through their house. A bullet fragment was found there.
