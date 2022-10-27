Read full article on original website
Sign Your Ballot Envelop – Youth Clothing Collection to be held – It’s Halloween Trick or Treat Safely
We’re just over a week away from election day and the person who oversees elections in Lane County, Dena Dawson, says be sure you sign the back of the ballot envelope before dropping it in the mail or a ballot drop box. That signature is one way of verifying the person listed on the envelope is actually the one voting. That’s why all ballot envelopes go through a verification process as they are received.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
beachconnection.net
Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light
(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
kcfmradio.com
Vikings Take District Meets – Siuslaw Closes Out Football Season – Ducks Take on Cal
Viking Cross Country sweeps district meets. Siuslaw runners took the top five spots in the 3A District Four Cross Country meet in Eugene Thursday to claim the district crown. Kyle Hughes is the individual district champion, finishing first with a season low time of 16:56.5. Braydon Linton was ten seconds behind in second place, followed by Sam Ulrich, Jacob Blankenship, and Dylan Jensen in 3rd, 4th and 5th. The Viking Women also claimed a district title, placing 5 finishers in the top ten. Freshman Alison Hughes was the top finisher for Siuslaw in third place with a time of 20:54.1. Corduroy Holbrook was just 8-tenths of a second behind her in fourth. The trio of Addison McNeill, Maya Wells, and Adylin Holbrook were 7th, 8th and 9th.
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, Oregon
Toledo, Oregon is a small town with many hidden activities that are well worth checking out!. In this city you will find the Yaquina River running right through the center. The river is the reason that Toledo exists and the reason people flock to it right now.
KVAL
North Bend High School went into lockdown after student brought a weapon
NORTH BEND, Ore. — At around 9:17 a.m., The North Bend High School went into a "Secure and Hold" lockdown on Friday, October 28th after a student alleged to a staff member that another student had stated they would be bringing a weapon to school today. We immediately called...
kezi.com
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
opb.org
Eugene Drag Queen Storytime protest is part of larger anti-LGBTQ effort
It wasn’t the first time that Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene hosted its Drag Queen Storytime event. Even so, news of the event on Oct. 23 drew hundreds of people to protest outside. A couple hundred counterprotesters formed a wall to protect the pub that morning, as about...
dayton.com
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Springfield in late winter
Many Clark County residents excited about new addition. A popular chicken chain that has a devoted following soon will open a much-anticipated location in Springfield. Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
oregontoday.net
DINT Arrest, Douglas Co., Oct. 31
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26th. Detectives had interest in 39 year old Sutherlin resident Caleb Plueard, due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was seen leaving a residence in the 1300 block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin. A traffic stop was initiated by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, at which time Plueard was contacted by DINT detectives. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” was applied to Plueard’s vehicle and he alerted, giving his handler the signal that he detected the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. A search of Plueard’s vehicle revealed a plethora of controlled substances to include the following: 421 grams of suspected methamphetamine (almost 1 pound); 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine; 6.6 grams of suspected heroin; 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder; 13 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; Several other dosage units of various pharmaceutical drugs without prescriptions. Plueard was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Heroin; Unlawful Delivery of Heroin; Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Unlawful Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Conspiracy. Whether these seized drugs, or any particular suspect has been directly involved in any recent fentanyl overdoses has not been determined. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal. Experimentation with fentanyl, or any illicit drugs is always very dangerous, but even more so now with the proliferation of fentanyl in our communities. Fentanyl can be mixed into any of the common street drugs, with or without a user’s knowledge. Using illicit drugs should be avoided at all costs. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
KDRV
Scientists worry for climate emergency happening worldwide, a report by OSU shows
CORVALLIS, Ore.- Scientists from across the world say the Earth is 'unequivocally' in the midst of a climate emergency, according to a report out of Oregon State University. A group of international researchers said in the report, published Wednesday, that the Earth’s vital signs have worsened to the point that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.”
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
KDRV
Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl
SUTHERLIN, Ore.-- A Sutherlin man is facing multiple charges after detectives found him with a number of different drugs in his car, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. 39-year-old Caleb Plueard is accused of being involved in illegal drug activity, including contributing to recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was arrested...
kptv.com
Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person. According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
