Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City Gallery
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art Reception
Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-31@8:30pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 200 block of Wakeman Road. The person is alert and conscious according to radio reports.
Easton News: Someone Going Through Mailboxes
2022-11-1@10:38am–#Easton CT– Police were called to Tersana Drive, which is off Sport Hill Road for a silver SUV going through mailboxes.
Wallingford playground set on fire
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Doolittle Park playscape and portable toilet were deliberately set on fire over the weekend, according to the Wallingford Police Department. Officers received a call about a suspicious fire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police. When they arrived, the playground was fully engulfed in flames. Another fire was found […]
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Bridgeport News: Stabbing
#Bridgeport CT–On October 30, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm Bridgeport Police Officers, on scene at Bridgeport Hospital, reported a male victim walked into the emergency room with several stab wounds. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. Upon his arrival, the victim was observed to be suffering from several puncture wounds to his torso and at least one puncture to the back of his head. The victim is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-29@9:27pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Fairfield and Elllsworth Street.
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Police Alert Residents After String Of Vehicle Thefts In New Canaan
Police in Fairfield County issued an alert following a string of vehicle thefts. The New Canaan Police Department said the thefts and suspicious incidents took place between Friday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Officers first responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway in the area...
NBC Connecticut
Stamford Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Route 15
A 29-year-old Stamford man has died after the vehicle he was driving caught fire in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Stamford on Monday night, according to state police. State police said the crash happened on Route 15 North, near exit 34, at 10:20 p.m. Peter Feliks Matusiewicz, 29,...
Bridgeport man lit on fire after explosion
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon Street and Berkshire Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. A man was working on a vehicle at the location when something exploded, lighting the man on fire. Crews from the Bridgeport fire department, police department, […]
sheltonherald.com
Power outages linger in Fairfield after overnight crash
FAIRFIELD — Residents remained without power Sunday afternoon after a vehicle hit a telephone pole overnight, according to police. Fairfield police said Port Road was closed near its intersection with Lacey Place just before midnight after the crash. United Illuminating crews were on scene, police said. As of late...
News 12
Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage
A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
Bridgeport News: Detectives Investigate Shooting
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received the report of a party shot in the 400 block of Olive Street. Responding officers located a victim on Pequonnock Street near its intersection with Olive Street, lying down on the sidewalk. The victim, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg. Medics arrived and transported the victim to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition/non-life-threatening injury.
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway After Playscape Goes Up in Flames in Wallingford
Wallingford Police are investigating after a playscape went up in flames Saturday night at Doolittle Park. Officers were called to the park on South Elm Street a little after 11 p.m. Responding officers found a playscape fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze. Another small fire was...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
