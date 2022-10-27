Read full article on original website
Vikings Beat Pleasant Hill in Football and Volleyball – The Ducks take down Cal
The Siuslaw Vikings put up nearly 350 yards of total offense Friday night in a 38–13 Mountain Valley win over the Pleasant Hill Billies. Ian Sissell had 23 carries for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns, Odin Smith carried the ball 18 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, as the Vikings locked down second place in the Conference. Once again the Siuslaw Defense excelled, holding the Billies to just 61 yards rushing, five quarterback sacks, recovering two fumbles and snagging 5 interceptions. Siuslaw will be on the road Saturday for an opening round game against the Eastern Oregon League Champions the Vale Vikings.
Vikings Take District Meets – Siuslaw Closes Out Football Season – Ducks Take on Cal
Viking Cross Country sweeps district meets. Siuslaw runners took the top five spots in the 3A District Four Cross Country meet in Eugene Thursday to claim the district crown. Kyle Hughes is the individual district champion, finishing first with a season low time of 16:56.5. Braydon Linton was ten seconds behind in second place, followed by Sam Ulrich, Jacob Blankenship, and Dylan Jensen in 3rd, 4th and 5th. The Viking Women also claimed a district title, placing 5 finishers in the top ten. Freshman Alison Hughes was the top finisher for Siuslaw in third place with a time of 20:54.1. Corduroy Holbrook was just 8-tenths of a second behind her in fourth. The trio of Addison McNeill, Maya Wells, and Adylin Holbrook were 7th, 8th and 9th.
Sign Your Ballot Envelop – Youth Clothing Collection to be held – It’s Halloween Trick or Treat Safely
We’re just over a week away from election day and the person who oversees elections in Lane County, Dena Dawson, says be sure you sign the back of the ballot envelope before dropping it in the mail or a ballot drop box. That signature is one way of verifying the person listed on the envelope is actually the one voting. That’s why all ballot envelopes go through a verification process as they are received.
