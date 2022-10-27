Viking Cross Country sweeps district meets. Siuslaw runners took the top five spots in the 3A District Four Cross Country meet in Eugene Thursday to claim the district crown. Kyle Hughes is the individual district champion, finishing first with a season low time of 16:56.5. Braydon Linton was ten seconds behind in second place, followed by Sam Ulrich, Jacob Blankenship, and Dylan Jensen in 3rd, 4th and 5th. The Viking Women also claimed a district title, placing 5 finishers in the top ten. Freshman Alison Hughes was the top finisher for Siuslaw in third place with a time of 20:54.1. Corduroy Holbrook was just 8-tenths of a second behind her in fourth. The trio of Addison McNeill, Maya Wells, and Adylin Holbrook were 7th, 8th and 9th.

