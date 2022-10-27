PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Pickens County residents will vote on two referendums regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the November ballot. “One is for Sunday alcohol sales in Pickens County, in the unincorporated areas, out in the county, not in the cities, for grocery stores and convenient stores whether or not you can buy beer and wine on Sunday," said Ken Roper, county administrator. "The other one is if you could out in the county, not in the cities, out in the county in a restaurant could you go in and order beer, wine or a liquor drink.”

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO