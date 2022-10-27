ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinards, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville landmark damaged when SUV slams into building

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville landmark that many drive by daily was damaged when an SUV plowed into the building. Greenville police say an SUV slammed into the Mr. Mattress building on Saturday on Wade Hampton Boulevard. The family-owned business has several locations in the area and has been...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents will vote on Sunday alcohol sales referendums

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Pickens County residents will vote on two referendums regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the November ballot. “One is for Sunday alcohol sales in Pickens County, in the unincorporated areas, out in the county, not in the cities, for grocery stores and convenient stores whether or not you can buy beer and wine on Sunday," said Ken Roper, county administrator. "The other one is if you could out in the county, not in the cities, out in the county in a restaurant could you go in and order beer, wine or a liquor drink.”
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County school board Districts 18, 20, 22 up for election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Six seats are up for election on the Greenville County Schools' board of trustees. The first three of those six races are Districts 18, 20 and 22. Greenville County School Board District 18 features incumbent Pat Sudduth and Ann Marie Middleton. Sudduth has been on the...
WYFF4.com

How to avoid spooky surprises while house shopping

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Buying or selling a home can be a stressful and even scary experience. So on this Halloween, we asked Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty to share advice to help you avoid spooky surprises during the process. Herlong said to ask...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF News 4 Sports previews Clemson vs Notre Dame

The WYFF News 4 sports team travels to South Bend for a preview of the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup. Watch the special live Friday at 7 p.m. on WYFF 4. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Clemson and Notre Dame face off on WYFF 4!
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Furman football team ranked No. 13 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Coming off a 24-20 win over Chattanooga, Furman vaulted from 24th to 13th in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released today. The Paladins (7-2, 5-1 SoCon), who finally gained the attention of the coaches by cracking the AFCA Poll at 19th earlier today, are part of a herd of Southern Conference teams who occupy slots 10-13 in this week’s poll: Samford (10th), Chattanooga (11th), Mercer (12th), and Furman (13th).
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Triumph fall to Tormenta in USL League One playoff semifinal match

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club’s offense was unable to find the back of the net in a low-scoring contest on Saturday night, as the club fell 1-0 in the League One Semifinals against regional rival South Georgia Tormenta FC. The loss was Greenville’s first home postseason loss and ended the run of three straight League One Final appearances for the Upstate side.
GREENVILLE, SC

