Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in Greenville County crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a motorcyclist killed on Saturday morning in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early around 2:20 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124,...
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pickens County, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Greenville, according to the coroner. Troopers said Reanna Robinson, 21, of Anderson, went off the side...
South Carolina woman arrested after child is found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say
HOMELAND PARK, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was arrested after her baby was found unresponsive in the bathtub and died, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said three children were in the bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive in Anderson while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home.
Greenville landmark damaged when SUV slams into building
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville landmark that many drive by daily was damaged when an SUV plowed into the building. Greenville police say an SUV slammed into the Mr. Mattress building on Saturday on Wade Hampton Boulevard. The family-owned business has several locations in the area and has been...
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
Deputies release pictures after armed robbery at Greenville Dunkin'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies have released pictures of the armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' in South Carolina. The robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. Deputies said the suspect was described as wearing a blue jean...
Suspect in custody after chase in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a chase. Deputies say it started on Highway 243 when they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. We're told the driver had a warrant, got out of the car and...
South Carolina sheriffs release video, defend traffic stop subject of DOJ investigation request
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More than three weeks after a bus from a historically black college was stopped by law enforcement officers in the Upstate,sparking outrage and allegations of racism from the school's president and a call by lawmakers for a Department of Justice investigation, two Upstate sheriffs addressed the concerns Monday.
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
Pickens County residents will vote on Sunday alcohol sales referendums
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Pickens County residents will vote on two referendums regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the November ballot. “One is for Sunday alcohol sales in Pickens County, in the unincorporated areas, out in the county, not in the cities, for grocery stores and convenient stores whether or not you can buy beer and wine on Sunday," said Ken Roper, county administrator. "The other one is if you could out in the county, not in the cities, out in the county in a restaurant could you go in and order beer, wine or a liquor drink.”
Greenville County school board Districts 18, 20, 22 up for election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Six seats are up for election on the Greenville County Schools' board of trustees. The first three of those six races are Districts 18, 20 and 22. Greenville County School Board District 18 features incumbent Pat Sudduth and Ann Marie Middleton. Sudduth has been on the...
How to avoid spooky surprises while house shopping
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Buying or selling a home can be a stressful and even scary experience. So on this Halloween, we asked Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty to share advice to help you avoid spooky surprises during the process. Herlong said to ask...
LGBTQ advocate speaks ahead of book resolution being presented at Greenville County Council meeting
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Tuesday, Greenville County Council will be voting on a resolution that would restrict books that promote sexuality in the children's section. However, some people have questions about the wording. "I've got mixed feelings. Part of it is because it's a little confusing because there aren't...
Greenville County Council to consider restricting child access to some books in public libraries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Council this week will consider a resolution that would restrict children from accessing books “promoting sexuality” in the Greenville County Library System. (Above video was published on Sept. 23.) A copy of the resolution reads in part:. “The Greenville County Council...
WYFF News 4 Sports previews Clemson vs Notre Dame
The WYFF News 4 sports team travels to South Bend for a preview of the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup. Watch the special live Friday at 7 p.m. on WYFF 4. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Clemson and Notre Dame face off on WYFF 4!
Furman football team ranked No. 13 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Coming off a 24-20 win over Chattanooga, Furman vaulted from 24th to 13th in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released today. The Paladins (7-2, 5-1 SoCon), who finally gained the attention of the coaches by cracking the AFCA Poll at 19th earlier today, are part of a herd of Southern Conference teams who occupy slots 10-13 in this week’s poll: Samford (10th), Chattanooga (11th), Mercer (12th), and Furman (13th).
Triumph fall to Tormenta in USL League One playoff semifinal match
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club’s offense was unable to find the back of the net in a low-scoring contest on Saturday night, as the club fell 1-0 in the League One Semifinals against regional rival South Georgia Tormenta FC. The loss was Greenville’s first home postseason loss and ended the run of three straight League One Final appearances for the Upstate side.
Christmas music begins in Upstate before most can put away Halloween costumes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are barely through Halloween, but Christmas music fans will get a treat before they're even out of their candy coma. Upstate radio station Magic 98.9 will officially start the holiday season by switching to an all-holiday music format at 5 a.m., station representatives said in a news release.
